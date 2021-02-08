 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Man spends hours feeling sorry for 'bird injured by a cat' on his grassy lawn, finally re-leafed after he realizes his big mistake (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Fear, social media site Reddit, Apostrophe, original poster, Reddit user Wils, Fellow Reddit users, injured bird, animal lover  
•       •       •

1965 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 8:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this here?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh ...
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some years ago my office park placed a couple of cardboard coyotes to try and dissuade the Canada geese from befouling everything. It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize they were cardboard.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for the Sun. I almost didn't know what a cat or bird looked like until this hard hitting piece of journalism was published.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my sincere hope that the author of that tripe was not paid a single shilling for it, but rather, was paid in cockpunches.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to make a joke about my secretary printing out the daily goings on of the internet and leaving a stack of memes and shiatposts of import for me to peruse with my morning coffee. Then the British press started doing it in real life.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really dumb story. The dumb fark spent hours "feeling sorry" but didn't go out to look at it. What the fark? Was he afraid that the cat was gonna come get him too?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't a streetlight?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a link in Fark to a link in the Sun to a link in Reddit?

/yo dog...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could still get high enough to mistake basic objects for dead animals
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? What did it turn out to be? A penguin?
 
HumanFly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The most clickbaity thing I'll read all day
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, I am not calling my local paper enough with "Stories"; why, just Yesterday I thought I saw a reindeer but it was just that my neighbor hadn't taken their Christmas decorations down yet.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I saw an injured bird intact I could be pretty sure my cat was not involved.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Why is this here?


Because Biden won and we have gaps in the rage scrolling.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pebble in the Bird
Youtube 6qdCTV4h_Uc
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So? What did it turn out to be? A penguin?


Maybe a leaf? Seems like they left that critical bit of information out of the "article".
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

morg: Resident Muslim: So? What did it turn out to be? A penguin?

Maybe a leaf? Seems like they left that critical bit of information out of the "article".


You didn't try to scroll down enough, yes it actually did say that.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.