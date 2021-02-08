 Skip to content
Australia, where even the sharks are not safe from the saltwater crocodiles
9
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shark Eats Gorilla
Youtube M2Lw9SaDkN8
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crikey!!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sharks are like fish sticks for salties.
 
comrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Local news is cringy everywhere in the world apparently.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After witnessing the shocking footage Australian sharks have banded together to demand the right to carry handguns.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"**** me dead!"

Even the lovin' can kill you down under.
 
DVD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crocodiles remember the Triassic, when they, not these Tyro-come-lately dinosaurs, ruled the world.

If you asked a Tyrannosaur to chase you around in waters that were suspected to harbor the mega-alligators of the day, he probably would have gronked "Good luck!" and noped right on out of there.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.  The crocodile was hungry.  Shes just a thief.

/how dare I look at the world as something that needs to be shared.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: After witnessing the shocking footage Australian sharks have banded together to demand the right to carry handguns.



dcer237tfveol.cloudfront.netView Full Size



Switchblades just don't cut it anymore.
 
