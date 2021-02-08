 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Why the skies have been orange in Europe this week   (forbes.com) divider line
    Interesting, Sahara, Meteorology, Wind, Weather, Atlantic Ocean, Precipitation, Dust, Snow  
985 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 11:20 AM



phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obvious Trump joke is too obvious.

/skip this placeholder post where the obvious Trump joke would have been had it not been so obviously obvious.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope Hollandaise II presides.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These African immigrants won't be satisfied until all of Europe is like the land they left!  First it was the people and culture and now it's the skies!

/s
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing Sahara sand. Here the skies are often orange at night because most of the arc lamps are orange rather than blue.

Martian sunsets are blue.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: These African immigrants won't be satisfied until all of Europe is like the land they left!  First it was the people and culture and now it's the skies!

/s


No. They want Europe to continue to be the opposite of the land they left, or they wouldn't have risked their lives leaving it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the answer is the same as it was last week when I read about it on Fark.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the burning rage of Forbes science haters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god, I thought it was because I hit that gypsy with my car.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought it was only Andorra.
🙄
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's quite a normal phenomenon, sometimes reaching even as far as northern Germany.
The amount appears to be quite substantial this time around - here's a video is from Andorra:

Skiing on Saharan dust in the Pyrenees
Youtube w7S00q0mcLU

/Anakin was right
//coarse, rough, irritating
///gets everywhere
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: the_rhino: These African immigrants won't be satisfied until all of Europe is like the land they left!  First it was the people and culture and now it's the skies!

/s

No. They want Europe to continue to be the opposite of the land they left, or they wouldn't have risked their lives leaving it.


Immigrants usually want better lives, not different lives per se.
Thats why in first generation clumps you see a lot of the "old world" culture.
By the time of second and third generations, things change.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"People" apparently means the USA.

FTA: I think many people are familiar with periodic dust "belches" from the Saharan region of Africa being ejected across the Atlantic Ocean.

Well the Sahara sand has been doing this over Europe for longer than there have been humans, so clearly you will point out this is cmmon knowledge...

FTA: Such events have been documented in the scientific literature. For example, a 2019 study entitled...

Nope, apparently if it isn't about the weather in Florida, "People" need scientists to explain the obvious.

JFC the internet is a big pile of Trump's America.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: "People" apparently means the USA.

FTA: I think many people are familiar with periodic dust "belches" from the Saharan region of Africa being ejected across the Atlantic Ocean.

Well the Sahara sand has been doing this over Europe for longer than there have been humans, so clearly you will point out this is cmmon knowledge...

FTA: Such events have been documented in the scientific literature. For example, a 2019 study entitled...

Nope, apparently if it isn't about the weather in Florida, "People" need scientists to explain the obvious.

JFC the internet is a big pile of Trump's America.


Salty.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw a show on how this happens and the sand reaches the Americas. It both helps and hurts and is part of the natural cycle of things.
 
