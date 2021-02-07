 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Sons, y'all got a panty on your heads   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Las Vegas Strip, National Football League, American football, colorful set, Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Boulevard, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Green Bay Packers  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That half time show was so boring I switched to the Paint Drying Channel just to stay awake.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look Patrick!
I'm a half time show!
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
looked like Jockstraps to me

\not that I have seen any
\\It is what I imagine them to be
\\\Slashies is always in three and always an athletic supporter.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 264x191]
Look Patrick!
I'm a half time show!


I know that animators sneak inside jokes into shows, but I just realized how sneaky the SB animators were.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I find it impressive the large staff required to support such a big star.
You might say everybody's working for The Weekend.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I did enjoy the red-eyed Satan floating above everyone at the beginning followed by His red-eyed chorus of demons. For the kids!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That half time show was so boring I switched to the Paint Drying Channel just to stay awake.


Okay McFly. When you're done whining go put a pizza in the rehydrator.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Pantry on head
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, Valentine's day is coming up...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bronskrat: I did enjoy the red-eyed Satan floating above everyone at the beginning followed by His red-eyed chorus of demons. For the kids!


Good grief, what the hell did I miss? Someone from work sent me a video of some random dude dancing in front of a TV set in a Michael-Jackson-Looking red Members Only jacket with underwear on his head to "Blinding Lights", and I was all like "Huh?" ... no one has sent me demons in my messages yet, what the hell happened?
 
Gramma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know I'm old and out of it when it comes to fashion and what is cool but this look is stupid.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... family game night playing Bohnanza and then watching 'Jumanji: The next level' was the better choice for last night?

Sweet.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I kept waiting for the part of Logan's Run where they fly up into the air and explode

RENEW! RENEW!

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

silo123j: looked like Jockstraps to me


Looked like head bandaging to me, and I thought to myself, jesus, the Bucs offense is so brutal, they even took out the halftime show!!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kokomo61: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 264x191]
Look Patrick!
I'm a half time show!

I know that animators sneak inside jokes into shows, but I just realized how sneaky the SB animators were.


On first glance, I read SB = Super Bowl, not SpongeBob, then thought The Super Bowl has animators?

Time for coffee.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.