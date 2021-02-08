 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Racist parents scurry like cockroaches when the spotlight of publicity hits them   (wtop.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah might as well have a state flag celebrating their own bran of spooky voodoo and racism. Maybe some magic underpants with a brown and yellow stripe on them symbolizing their reactions to race and reality.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

The Montessori school around the corner charges $16,000 a year for kindergarten and it goes up from there.  I hear the kids spend most of their day doing chores and polishing bells or some shiat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think kids should be taught religious histories. Of many religions.

Then at the end of the year, they do Mormonism. The one religion founded recently enough so as to know legally beyond doubt that the religion's founders, per our own nation's laws, were child rapists. Smith was an attempted kidnapper and bank fraudster.
Literally a religion founded so old men could rape girls. And then make those girls both broodmare AND working slave.

I bash religion a lot. I bash cults a lot. And my oh my is that one to bash.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puffy999: I think kids should be taught religious histories. Of many religions.

Then at the end of the year, they do Mormonism. The one religion founded recently enough so as to know legally beyond doubt that the religion's founders, per our own nation's laws, were child rapists. Smith was an attempted kidnapper and bank fraudster.
Literally a religion founded so old men could rape girls. And then make those girls both broodmare AND working slave.

I bash religion a lot. I bash cults a lot. And my oh my is that one to bash.


In college I took a world history pre 1600 class. The professor taught it as an overview of religion, as he said the world prior to 1600 is a history of various religions vying for power.

It was very interesting, and it added a Ton of backstory to many conflicts that rage to this day. Even racism. As many have noted, there are few days or places as racially segregated as Sunday at Church.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ironic that Utah is afraid of Jazz musicians.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't have any kids, but if I did, and someone called out my racism, I would defend it. And I would defend it well. You might not agree with my racism, but at least I treat every race exactly the same.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should we have Asian history month and Hispanic history month?

/serious question
//little is said and appreciated or highlighted on those
///I'm would also be happy with a European history month if it didn't get the racists out of the woodwork
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would be willing to bet that the problem was CRT political nonsense rather than actual racism.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: I think kids should be taught religious histories. Of many religions.

Then at the end of the year, they do Mormonism. The one religion founded recently enough so as to know legally beyond doubt that the religion's founders, per our own nation's laws, were child rapists. Smith was an attempted kidnapper and bank fraudster.
Literally a religion founded so old men could rape girls. And then make those girls both broodmare AND working slave.

I bash religion a lot. I bash cults a lot. And my oh my is that one to bash.


To be honest though... Smith was a tool and I don't be moron. I mean he is nothing more than a symbol. The foundation of the Mormon church as it exists today was built by Brigham Young. He was a radical and ruthless leader who claimed utah by force and expanded the mormon religion through coersion and blackmail.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: I don't have any kids, but if I did, and someone called out my racism, I would defend it. And I would defend it well. You might not agree with my racism, but at least I treat every race exactly the same.


You've certainly been one of the most racist farkers I've ever seen. At least you own it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Charter school guy sounds like such a weasel. "I posted it because the parents told me to!", "It goes against my beliefs but I had no choice!"

You had a choice dude. You thought you could post it and no one would notice.

/ The internet is forever
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My friend, whose kids were in Montessori, used to joke about it being a cult. Which is funny, because it has a lot of the trappings of a cult, like having a picture of the founder in every classroom. And don't even think about questioning or changing any aspect of the program.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: I think kids should be taught religious histories. Of many religions.

Then at the end of the year, they do Mormonism. The one religion founded recently enough so as to know legally beyond doubt that the religion's founders, per our own nation's laws, were child rapists. Smith was an attempted kidnapper and bank fraudster.
Literally a religion founded so old men could rape girls. And then make those girls both broodmare AND working slave.

I bash religion a lot. I bash cults a lot. And my oh my is that one to bash.


You forgot Scientology.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]
The Montessori school around the corner charges $16,000 a year for kindergarten and it goes up from there.  I hear the kids spend most of their day doing chores and polishing bells or some shiat.


The fact that it's a Montessori school confuses me.  My wife works for a charter school (yes, I know, they're terrible but their money spends just the same) and at least here in Texas (yes, I know it's a low bar), the school is required to follow state minimum education standards to continue receiving funding.

I thought the definition of a Montessori was the whole, "kids learn what they want at their own pace", meaning there isn't a set required curriculum.  I suppose either Utah's bar is really low, or I have a fundamental misunderstanding of Montessori schools.

/ whynotboth.gif
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants


It's true.  Many people said COVID would go away during summer.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Should we have Asian history month and Hispanic history month?

/serious question
//little is said and appreciated or highlighted on those
///I'm would also be happy with a European history month if it didn't get the racists out of the woodwork


A better idea would be Native American history month. Although that might be tricky, as "native Americans" never actually existed as a whole, there were vsrious tribes of indigenous peoples who had quite different societies and beliefs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Should we have Asian history month and Hispanic history month?

/serious question
//little is said and appreciated or highlighted on those
///I'm would also be happy with a European history month if it didn't get the racists out of the woodwork


I was in high school in the 90's and we had that internally along with a  Black culture club and Latino/Hispanic culture club. No Asian club because we didn't have any Asian students at the time.

It was pretty great, they'd have pot luck fund raisers and their parents would make the food and have the club members help. I think that started my love of exploring for new foods and flavors.

Racism is such a limiting belief, and racists are all so farking boring.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldJames: I don't have any kids, but if I did, and someone called out my racism, I would defend it. And I would defend it well.


Nah, no you wouldn't.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cfreak: Charter school guy sounds like such a weasel. "I posted it because the parents told me to!", "It goes against my beliefs but I had no choice!"

You had a choice dude. You thought you could post it and no one would notice.

/ The internet is forever


If the internet is forever, why is it near impossible to find Monty Python clips on YouTube?

\the internet is forever...until it's not.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they suddenly have a "revelation" that it was OK to teach about Black History Month, the way that Mormons always do when they find that some part of their theology has become embarrassing or politically untenable for them?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants


Didn't work with Trump and the rest of the Republicans.

\disinfectant doesn't work with people who love shiat.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cfreak: Charter school guy sounds like such a weasel. "I posted it because the parents told me to!", "It goes against my beliefs but I had no choice!"

You had a choice dude. You thought you could post it and no one would notice.

/ The internet is forever

If the internet is forever, why is it near impossible to find Monty Python clips on YouTube?

\the internet is forever...until it's not.


I feel like this is a ploy to go to YouTube and see if I could in fact find Monty Python clips.

/ they're there
// spam, spam, spam, spam, spam
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Should we have Asian history month and Hispanic history month?

/serious question
//little is said and appreciated or highlighted on those
///I'm would also be happy with a European history month if it didn't get the racists out of the woodwork


Google them.

Maybe we should have Google History Month?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In high school, after some racist incidents, the school implemented an annual "diversity day" which featured presentations from various racial/ethnic/etc. groups. A few white parents and students complained "what about the white people!" ignoring the fact that there were presentations on Polish foods, short history of Irish immigration, etc.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Resident Muslim: Should we have Asian history month and Hispanic history month?

/serious question
//little is said and appreciated or highlighted on those
///I'm would also be happy with a European history month if it didn't get the racists out of the woodwork

Google them.

Maybe we should have Google History Month?


What has Google ever done for us, culturally? Sure, there are cat videos on Youtube, but you can't got out for Google food at the corner ethnic restaurant.
 
