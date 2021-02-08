 Skip to content
 
(WBUR Boston)   Sometimes the most interesting but unglamorous section of the news is the obituaries. And the job has taken a heavy, but honorable, toll on the psyche of its writers in the past year   (wbur.org) divider line
I greatly appreciated the obituary writers for the former Huntsville Times and the current Tampa Bay Times back in 2010 when my son died. We worked out nice write ups to cover his short life very well to inform his friends and relations of his passing.
 
I wrote an obituary for the first time this year. It was a very enlightening experience, and learned some things about mom that I never knew. She was a pretty awesome lady (that wasn't new news).
 
