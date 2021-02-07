 Skip to content
Are we truly prepared for the pandemic's second spring?
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're better prepared than we were for the first one.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

That's setting the bar pretty low.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, we're not prepared because we do not have  a meaningful understanding of SARS-Cov-2, especially when it comes to its recombination "skills".

The cats are out of the bag and we're likely more screwed than we globally want to understand.

We need to be more honest about vaccines, making as clear as possible that vaccines are preventative and not curative.  The news out of South Africa re Astra Zeneca is terrifying.

Hard and enforced shutdown everywhere of 30 days or more is likely the only answer.  It was the answer last year but because the masses are mostly morons* are who couldn't be inconvenienced, so here we are.

*hope you had a good birthday, Drew.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yup, too many exceptions for the shutdown, and many states not enforcing it.  So you have idiots crossing state lines to get their freak on and then bringing it home.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup. I've got a storage room full of toilet paper.

"In the last days, the man who has TP will be king."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saw this recently. Hope it will help.

Making toilet paper moonshine
Youtube v-mWK_kcZMs
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got duck tape and plastic sheeting in case Saddam Hussein does a chemical attack.

Oh wait, that was George Bush.

I've got bleach, Hydroxychloroquine, and a UV light that fits in my butt.

Oh wait that was F*cknuts McOrangeFace.

I've got a mask, and social distancing, and a slight sense of relief that right-wing extremists aren't being told to commit murder by the president.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thing is, the new covid this year is 40% more contagious.

Are people in general 40% smarter? I dont think so.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They aren't. But this time around we will have someone in charge that actually listens to science. So we have that going for us. Which is nice.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Springtime for antimasker nazis...

The Producers - Springtime for Hitler and Germany
Youtube 1zY1orxW8Aw
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Americans can plan for the pandemic's end in the fall. "
What a stupid farking begging-the-question thing to write. No one can possibly know the pandemic will be over by the Fall. Remember when Trump said it would all blow over by Easter?
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Just saw the South Africa news.

Antimaskers may have condemned us to another full year of this crap.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The pandemic will be over  by the fall... if we continue to vaccinate 1.5 million people per day and the new mutations die off before reaching a critical mass and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine enough to put us back to square one.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's my problem with the statement. I'm sick of having to argue with conservatives that say "durrhurr remember when the media said it was going to be over if we just stayed inside?", and then point to technically stupid media blurbs that imply the pandemic will be over by Fall as evidence of both a "plandemic" and a "lying media". Why not just write "Americans can plan to end the pandemic by Fall"?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, my heart says no, and my head also says no.

There are too many stupid people here (gestures toward earth).
 
Felgraf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The news that 1 of the 4 different finished vaccines is slightly less effective?

Just because 1 vaccine is ineffective does not mean the other 3 will be, given they target the virus (well, train the immune system to target the virus) slightly differently.

Further, there are still 200 different vaccines in development as of December 2020, with 52 ready for human trials.

Treating this, and spreading this, as "We're clearly doomed" or "Well there's no point now" is just as dangerous as being lax, because it'll lead to the same attitudes in a lot of people. (After all, if we're farked no matter what we do, why bother trying?)
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's hard to say what is going to happen at this point. Even in the good days since Biden got into office numbers are still staggeringly bad. We wish we had the numbers of last spring. Our current downward trend is still globally worse than any other country's worst days for the last year.

From John Hopkins
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm at least hopeful that we have government that's not trying to actively sabotage efforts to contain, track, and treat the virus.
 
