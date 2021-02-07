 Skip to content
 
(The Lily)   What's better: being a man and dying from COVID, or being a woman and ending up a long-hauler?   (thelily.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Illness, Infection, Pneumonia, Gender, Intensive care medicine, Pulmonary embolism, Pneumothorax, growing number of covid-19  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being a long-hauler means being alive, right?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being somebody who loves them.

*sniff*
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: Being a long-hauler means being alive, right?


If you're basically on SSDI because of COVID and have dangerous side effects doctors don't know how to prevent/treat, are you really considered "alive"? Or just barely surviving until death finally releases you?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've been getting screwed since the beginning of time. What else is new?
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ima go with not dying
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot Sunny. Now I'm going to have Large Marge nightmares tonight.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TWX: Being a long-hauler means being alive, right?


there are things that are worse than death. (whether being a long-hauler is one of them, I don't know.)
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wear a damn mask. That's the answer.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: TWX: Being a long-hauler means being alive, right?

If you're basically on SSDI because of COVID and have dangerous side effects doctors don't know how to prevent/treat, are you really considered "alive"? Or just barely surviving until death finally releases you?


Some of these longhaulers that had a sore throat and sniffles 6 months ago are practically on death's door.  Some LC seems to be protracted convalescence whereas other LC is marked by slow yet steady decline.
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: Being a long-hauler means being alive, right?


Alive and downplayed by those who have yet to smell Nurgle's breath. Ya know, death is not always the worst thing to befall a person. You should pray that when you get it bad enough that death would be so merciful to visit you.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a weird question.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that it is because they once disappointed God. Either that or physiology.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: We've been getting screwed since the beginning of time. What else is new?


Shiat at this point, I'd take it.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're a long-hauler there's at least a chance that medical research will be able to help you.  Losing a few years of being able to work, taste, and live to a high level is awful, but not the end of the world if we find solutions.  We might not, though.

"But we are seeing some of these varied symptoms in young, healthy individuals that had mild cases of covid."
That's alarming.  So are the reports of having lungs worse than a smoker's after recovering from cases that didn't require hospitalization.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mateomaui: This is a weird question.


It's a troll question from a trollmitter:

Article: more women than men are reporting long-haul symptoms.
Trollmitter: "covid is better to hav penis or vagoo? discuss"

Why not ask, "What's better: being white and dying from Covid sooner, or being black and a Covid long-hauler and die later?" Oh. That might be a problem...yet this gets greenlit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Im a dude, got covid, was really sick for about a week but thats about it. Felt like nearly dying. Was okay about 2 weeks later.

One female friend got it early december, still got heavy symptoms 2 months later.
 
