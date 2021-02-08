 Skip to content
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  No such thing as safe ice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you didn't get shot at:

Die Hard 2: Die Harder - Snowmobile Chase Scene (1080p)
Youtube elmy-HHGsbU
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Icehole trifecta complete.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that "snowmobile" is not the preferred nomenclature.  Snow machine, please.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickrickulous: No such thing as safe ice.


As someone that has spent thousands of hours on frozen lakes, I tend to think your point is incorrect

Or I am missing something
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did any explode?
MST3K- Space Chase (Space Mutiny)
Youtube 6J2hZr6O3bw

/punch rockgroin
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: I've heard that "snowmobile" is not the preferred nomenclature.  Snow machine, please.


I use both. Not prejudiced either way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickrickulous: No such thing as safe ice.


Very true. No way to drink decent whisky.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadLever: dickrickulous: No such thing as safe ice.

As someone that has spent thousands of hours on frozen lakes, I tend to think your point is incorrect

Or I am missing something


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody ran a GOSUB, didn't they?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: I've heard that "snowmobile" is not the preferred nomenclature.  Snow machine, please.


Where I spent my winters as a yoot, it was "skidoo."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why amphibious snowmobiles aren't a thing already.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I don't understand why amphibious snowmobiles aren't a thing already.


Everything's amphibious, but in most cases, only once.
 
House_of_Caine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What an amphibious snowmobile might look like...

Snowmobile on water, shot from a Helicopter. Filmed in 4K!
Youtube NySgXKgfICM
 
