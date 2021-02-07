 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   Jersey woman falls into the frigid Hudson River after taking a short walk on a long pier   (abc7ny.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, New Jersey, Hudson River, Hudson County, New Jersey, Jersey City, New Jersey, Hoboken, New Jersey, New York City, Bergen County, New Jersey, NY Waterway  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She must be a tourist, because everybody in Hoboken knows you don't walk on those things
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it when people who scoff at safety barriers fall into rivers and down chasms and stuff...

Will they make her pay for the rescue?
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She'll never put out now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure "frigid" is the worst thing about the Hudson.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The police made the actual rescue by reaching into the hole while other officers held their legs.

See, this is why we need always-on bodycams for cops.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did the pictures come out okay? Didn't see any in TFA.
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: I like it when people who scoff at safety barriers fall into rivers and down chasms and stuff...

Will they make her pay for the rescue?


They should but she'll get off. After all "It's a Jersey thing"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But her photos were peerless...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: But her photos were peerless...


Nah, they were too dock.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People will do anything to get out of New Jersey.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm old & watch my feet. Watch where you put your feet. Tell that to my grandchild trying to walk. It's not 101, it's 01
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.