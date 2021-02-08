 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Home renovation is the bomb   (wral.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Improvised explosive device, Durham man, Dr. Ralph Haynes, The Bomb Squad, Durham, crawl space, WWII-era projectile, bomb squad  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2021 at 1:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Despite what the "Three Little Pigs" fable would lead you believe, brick and mortar construction isn't all that safe.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If his balls clanked when he was walking that bomb to the garage he probably would have ruined his pants.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He moved it to his garage and called police.

The first thing to do when you find potentially live ordnance is definitely to move it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: He moved it to his garage and called police.

The first thing to do when you find potentially live ordnance is definitely to move it.


At least he didn't take it to Goodwill.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.