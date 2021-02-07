 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Fire and ice   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
15
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen you burn 'em before
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I came on subby's mom like a flame.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But did the fishing hut ever get unstuck?!?!?
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drove the Chevy to the lake
Then it burned up and fried
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are we sure that's a Chevy? Because it looks like that new Tesla truck and we all know how Tesla's like to spontaneously combust.
 
drogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

typerrrrrrrr: But did the fishing hut ever get unstuck?!?!?


Nope. Sank into the swamp. But there are plans to build another one.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who would be stupid enough to pull their fish house in this kind of weather?
Oh, Stearns County.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a shame to lose a vehicle like that but if it had melted through the ice the bill to recover it would have been really expensive.

/stop hiding whiskey bottles in your engine compartment
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pat Benatar - Fire And Ice
Youtube dsKCU5ll3D0
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some say rather than a Chevy, a Ford,
Others say an import.
From what I have tasted of Volvos,
I favor those who favor a Saturn.
But if I had to Uber twice,
I think I know enough of gig economies
To say that for asset optimization
Barring all anomalies
Walking is without inflation.

Apologies to the doctor
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phishrace: Are we sure that's a Chevy? Because it looks like that new Tesla truck and we all know how Tesla's like to spontaneously combust.


No no. If there is any Tesla involvement at all, it is a plot to turn internal combustion engines into EXTERNAL combustion engines.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"There's no word yet on what may have started the truck fire."

I'ma go on a limb here and say front diff or transfer case. ..
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this one of those shanty memes that are hot right now?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA:
It happened in Stearns County.
DECLAN DESMOND

This is some heavy opening sentence to a noir detective Cthulhu story.
 
