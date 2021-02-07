 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   Twitter has suspended the stupidest man on the internet. No, not that one. No, not that one either   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better late than never.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jim Hoft?

[click]

Hey, lookit that!
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Permanently suspended

it's called "banned" u morond
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel it very important to add upon what I have already written.

So I am guessing "permanently suspended" started when Twitter decided they needed to ban our Presdent from an internet messageboard, but if they had said "Donald Trump is banned", then the people who bemoaned their children for getting invested in digital communities would be FURIOUS that their leader and god -- no, MY leader and god -- has been "banned from Twitter".

The entire country would realize that we are talking about people who got banned from an internet website and they would realize how stupid the whole thing is, and we would laugh at them.  So important people making important amounts of money came up with the term "permanently suspended", and at some point in the near-future, that will be replaced by an even stupider term.

Fortunate for all of us that the bombs will be dropping at some point in the coming months, so I will probably be dead and I will not have the chance to find out what the new term will be.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, I was never on Twitter.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jim Hoft has been runnoft.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Stupidest Person on the Internet is banned. All hail The Stupidest Person on the Internet!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Jim Hoft has been runnoft.


Now he is free to be a Hogwaller
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: Another middle-aged GOP white male.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Lemme guess: Another middle-aged GOP white male.


Yes, but multiplied by a factor of about 26.  This guy's in Powell/Wood country.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The stupidest man on the internet?  Someone will be along shortly to put the lie to that.  Just watch.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still allowed on FB with over 675k followers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Permanently suspended

it's called "banned" u morond


And shiat canned, fired, and let go all mean the same thing.

We live world that supported the Estate Tax untill it was changed to death tax.
So word play does matter?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Lemme guess: Another middle-aged GOP white male.


Don't discourage the gentle feefees for the whole thread will get deleted
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The stupidest man on the internet?  Someone will be along shortly to put the lie to that.  Just watch.


Present
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not on Twitter, but I have experienced a lot of stupid comments on other websites that have made me doubt the sanity of having the Internet open to all.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was also in the race for "stupidest lookin"
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was this person famous for using the word dolt?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, wait a second....

That's not Ted Cruz.....
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope he was suspended from the highest branch available and will twist slowly slowly in the wind.
 
