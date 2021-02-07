 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   I repeat: Do NOT tattoo your cat
    Tattoo, Cruelty to animals, Anubis, Ukrainian Instagram influencer Elena Iwanickaya  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it's not for identification in lieu of a microchip, then don't tattoo your pets.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this worse then forcing your pets to be vegetarian?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, as long as it's done properly and he/she feels no pain (ie sedated), I don't think it's that big of a deal.  YMMV, opinions are like asshole, etc.  And, this comes from someone who has three of the furballs and loves them dearly.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Is this worse then forcing your pets to be vegetarian?


As bad I would say. I think a curb stomping is the appropriate punishment for both. F*ck animal abusers.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
could at least do a cat god rather than a dog god
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: BumpInTheNight: Is this worse then forcing your pets to be vegetarian?

As bad I would say. I think a curb stomping is the appropriate punishment for both. F*ck animal abusers.


If you try to force a cat to be vegetarian, you get a dead cat. They're obligate carnivores.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DNRTA...  The tattoo was actually on a cat, not on a female anatomical part, right?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...if it's for identification purposes...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: DNRTA...  The tattoo was actually on a cat, not on a female anatomical part, right?


If only there was a way to preview the article without clicking on it....

/ that way is on mobile

// I originally thought that the tattoo was ancient Egyptian, but it looks more like some sort of bat
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we at least be honest and stop calling them "Influencers" and instead call them by the more accurate "Worthless Losers"?
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My old boss had a rescue golden retriever- the previous owner apparently used its belly to practice tattooing. Personally, I think it's abhorrent behavior.
 
Iggie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Eh, as long as it's done properly and he/she feels no pain (ie sedated), I don't think it's that big of a deal.  YMMV, opinions are like asshole, etc.  And, this comes from someone who has three of the furballs and loves them dearly.


Except for the fact that there is pain involved after the sedation wears off.  It takes a while for tattoos to heal.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: hugram: DNRTA...  The tattoo was actually on a cat, not on a female anatomical part, right?

If only there was a way to preview the article without clicking on it....

/ that way is on mobile

// I originally thought that the tattoo was ancient Egyptian, but it looks more like some sort of bat


she thinks its egyptian.  with all the brainpower you'd expect of an internet influencer who tatoo'd their cat.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wait to be outraged, 'till tail docking, and ear cropping are banned.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: My old boss had a rescue golden retriever- the previous owner apparently used its belly to practice tattooing. Personally, I think it's abhorrent behavior.


Iggie: SpaceMonkey-66: Eh, as long as it's done properly and he/she feels no pain (ie sedated), I don't think it's that big of a deal.  YMMV, opinions are like asshole, etc.  And, this comes from someone who has three of the furballs and loves them dearly.

Except for the fact that there is pain involved after the sedation wears off.  It takes a while for tattoos to heal.


the animal doesn't understand why it's hurting.
the animal doesn't find marks 'beautiful' or 'meaningful' or 'interesting'
to a dog or cat all that happened was it was injured in a non-life threatening way and it recovered.

anything beyond that is just the owner trying to project their own bullshiat onto the animal.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Removing a dog's genitals is fine but tattooing is too far?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you've ever though "maybe I should tattoo my pet", you've failed at life.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Eh, as long as it's done properly and he/she feels no pain (ie sedated), I don't think it's that big of a deal.  YMMV, opinions are like asshole, etc.  And, this comes from someone who has three of the furballs and loves them dearly.


Around here they snip the top of an ear off feral cats to show they've been caught, spayed/neutered, and released.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Removing a dog's genitals is fine but tattooing is too far?


thats typically the alternative to having population explosions of stray animals that have to be wholesale euthanized by the dozens/hundreds.
its not done for the owner's idea of making the animal aesthetically pleasing
 
calufrax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only tattoo a cat needs:

catsofaustralia.comView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark that noise and fark that biatch. get your cat a sweater with Anubis on it if you must. and I'd like to kick the tattooer in the gonads while we're at it.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Removing a dog's genitals is fine but tattooing is too far?


please tell me you're just trying to stir up shiat and aren't actually this stupid.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Removing a dog's genitals is fine but tattooing is too far?


Yes, you moron.

One of them is done to prevent widespread destruction and suffering. The other is done because the owner is a moronic, child who's greatest accomplishment in life is paying $500 to "get a tattoo".
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like "influencer" now just means "person with severe dysmorphia"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: SpaceMonkey-66: Eh, as long as it's done properly and he/she feels no pain (ie sedated), I don't think it's that big of a deal.  YMMV, opinions are like asshole, etc.  And, this comes from someone who has three of the furballs and loves them dearly.

Around here they snip the top of an ear off feral cats to show they've been caught, spayed/neutered, and released.


this has went out of favor in most places in favor of either the ear tattoo (like calufrax pic) or microchip.
the ear snip is easier to see without wrangling a possibly unhappy stray cat - but you also get false positives from cats that have been in fights.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

outtatowner: [Fark user image image 400x569]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rereading TekWar: I wait to be outraged, 'till tail docking, and ear cropping are banned.


Can't all of these be bad regardless of legal status?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hate cats and I hate tattoos but that is an awesome tattoo on that cat. The only thing here that bugs me is the eyelash extensions and giant farking lips that are popular with these "influencers". It is disgusting they look permanently stunned as if they took a 2x4 to the back of the head.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now you tell me.
 
