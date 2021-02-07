 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I hope he got to go to Disneyland first   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Police, creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Chris' dream, A-Wish, Frank's passing, Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, AZDPS officers, Kitty Shankwitz  
•       •       •

1915 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They do good things most of the time.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anybody ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Not the easiest foundation to manage either.

Selfish:
"Usually the wishes we had to say no to were from the kid's family members. There was always some uncle, grandma, cousin, sibling or parent who wanted to hijack the kid's wish."

Sad:
"My parents were wish coordinators for over a decade. They usually did rush wishes where the child wasn't expected to live more than a few days or weeks.
The last wish they did, the child wanted to ride on a tractor. He had only days left. My parents were friends with a local farmer and had an entire day set-up. Make-a-Wish denied the wish due to liability issues (the kid might fall off the tractor). He died before they could grant another wish and my parents never volunteered again."

Rejected:
"My mom became a Wish Granter shortly after my son went on his Make-A-Wish trip. She's done many wishes and has even been Wish Granter of the Year for her region a couple times. The only one that was a flat out no was one recipient who asked for a boob job."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wish
Youtube Bwic3hJ4q1A


/RIP, awesome wish dude
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My son's wish is to watch his dad have sex with Dolly Parton"

- that one guy
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NOT on my wish list: Esophageal cancer. I don't know the symptoms, but I always feel terribly sorry for those who die from it.

RIP and thanks, Wish-granter Dude.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So no more Gumble to Gumble?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gbv23: "My son's wish is to watch his dad have sex with Dolly Parton"


en.pimg.jpView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The man left a living legacy based on generosity - a rare achievement.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great foundation and good people.  My daughter was approved for a wish right before COVID, but hasn't been able to do it yet and probably won't get it this year. They've been nothing but helpful and understanding though, and are trying to make stuff happen.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Spermbot: The man left a living legacy based on generosity - a rare achievement.


User name checks out.

But seriously, he made a very positive difference. I'm sure some will argue otherwise, but fark, we could use more people like him.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Not the easiest foundation to manage either.

Selfish:
"Usually the wishes we had to say no to were from the kid's family members. There was always some uncle, grandma, cousin, sibling or parent who wanted to hijack the kid's wish."

Sad:
"My parents were wish coordinators for over a decade. They usually did rush wishes where the child wasn't expected to live more than a few days or weeks.
The last wish they did, the child wanted to ride on a tractor. He had only days left. My parents were friends with a local farmer and had an entire day set-up. Make-a-Wish denied the wish due to liability issues (the kid might fall off the tractor). He died before they could grant another wish and my parents never volunteered again."

Rejected:
"My mom became a Wish Granter shortly after my son went on his Make-A-Wish trip. She's done many wishes and has even been Wish Granter of the Year for her region a couple times. The only one that was a flat out no was one recipient who asked for a boob job."


"Liability issues ... Kid might fall off the tractor."

Kid's gonna die anyway. So may as well go out having fun. The tractor tire crushing his wee little head would've probably been faster & kinder than letting the tyke suffer & wheeze & gasp his tiny death rattle in a hospital bed. But, hey, what do I know? I only have two cancers.

Whatta buncha killjoys.
(Yeah, I know what I wrote.)

My motto: Life is short. Eat the cake.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still plotting his revenge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP wish-granting dude.

/involved in granting a wish or two at my old job, kids who were (or who had families who were) into astronomy and stuff and asked for a trip to Hawaii... to go see giant telescopes.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
STRIKE COMMANDO - Disneyland
Youtube ptNdU8x2YfQ
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.