(Medical Xpress)   Wanna bet it's gonna kill ya?   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Public health, Gambling, Bank, Bookmaker, High levels of gambling, new study, Dr. Naomi Muggleton, health of gamblers  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was politely asked to leave the Hard Rock casino for counting cards at blackjack. If it was a few years ago, I'd probably be in a hole in the desert.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: Hard Rock casino for counting cards at blackjack


That's always bothered me that they can do that.  Add a deck.  Add three.  Add a dozen.  Shuffle.

They'd kick you out for being too good at reading faces if poker was played against the house.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Mugato: Hard Rock casino for counting cards at blackjack

That's always bothered me that they can do that.  Add a deck.  Add three.  Add a dozen.  Shuffle.

They'd kick you out for being too good at reading faces if poker was played against the house.


Your odds aren't really any better if there's more than two decks. Luckily gambling isn't one of my addictions.

The house always wins. That's why no one is dumb enough to bankrupt a casino. Oh, wait.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: our odds aren't really any better if there's more than two decks


I meant that I thought it helped the house to add more decks; I could have been clearer.

But now that I've been clearer, I could still easily be wrong.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've a friend who developed a gambling problem. She lost her security clearance for financial instability, so she lost her well-paying job, and then lost her house. She's better now, but suffers from the after effects of all the financial losses.

/Not against gambling, just not into it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked security at a casino, we got our paychecks at 1:00 a.m. on Thursdays, and could cash them at the main cashier cage. (It was in the Long Ago Times, when money was still used) A good third of the dealers promptly sat down at the slots and had no money left by end of shift. One of our guards had such a serious problem gambling, he lost everything, and was found living under the stairs in the back hotel tower.

For MOST people, gambling is just a fun way to spend the time. For SOME people, it's no different than cocaine or heroin. Or sex, for that matter. It becomes an awful addiction that sucks everything out of their lives. I'm not sure there's any more of an answer for gambling than there is for any other addiction.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: born_yesterday: Mugato: Hard Rock casino for counting cards at blackjack

That's always bothered me that they can do that.  Add a deck.  Add three.  Add a dozen.  Shuffle.

They'd kick you out for being too good at reading faces if poker was played against the house.

Your odds aren't really any better if there's more than two decks. Luckily gambling isn't one of my addictions.

The house always wins. That's why no one is dumb enough to bankrupt a casino. Oh, wait.


He was skimming it for his Russian bankers.

House never loses long term.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For some reason, my mind would not stop reading Oxford as Oxnard. (Used to be stationed at Port Hueneme & bought my first home in San Buenaventura.) Could not understand Oxnard as a seat of learning & study. Started being confused.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: I was politely asked to leave the Hard Rock casino for counting cards at blackjack. If it was a few years ago, I'd probably be in a hole in the desert.


Buddy, you couldn't even remember claims you made about the IRS one week after the fact.

No way you can count cards :)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm not sure there's any more of an answer for gambling than there is for any other addiction.


There is an answer, but it's one that requires years of hard work . You first ban advertising, then limit when and where, then tax the ever living shiat out of it. And that's still cheaper than flat out prohibition (well, the massive police state/mass incarceration part of that equation). And you fight every single step b/c there is a lot of lobbying money up against you; American democracy is littered w/ the careers of politicians who were voted out for doing the right thing.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Mugato: our odds aren't really any better if there's more than two decks

I meant that I thought it helped the house to add more decks; I could have been clearer.

But now that I've been clearer, I could still easily be wrong.


There are ways to make it completely impossible to count cards, but they prefer to let people try and fail under the pressure and distraction.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd rather die gambling than working, but that's just me.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am so lousy at trying to pick winners in lotteries, I know I'd suck if I ever went to a casino.

I can't even win playing solitaire.

I think it's my mind, reminding me of exactly how long I worked for that stake and how many bills I have.  Stake goes to the bank and I stay home.☹
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I'd rather die gambling than working, but that's just me.


Bet you won't
 
davynelson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farked around
found out

oh no
anyway...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it was about Making. It. Rain.
?
The commercials said I could win $250 with $5!!
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Am I the only Farker who read Subby's headline and immediately thought of Australia?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought most casinos use 8 deck shoes and swap shoes frequently so that counting is impossible.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the only good things about the pandemic is that it's cut down on the access to video slot machines in bars and restaurants. those things are lethal.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Florida became a market of idle retirement savings beginning in the 1970s and JaiLai and horse tracks were sufficiently flooded with gamblers to attract mobsters to launder its money through them. Penny stocks and brokerage houses were an effort to direct that money from simple sports venues and frickin' mobsters. As the trend increased, conservatives rallied around capital gains taxes to promote the objective of a robustly trading middle-class and, maybe, for all of a second that was achieved, but as it has played out, a concentration of wealth surpassing that of a century ago is the result.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I'd rather die gambling than working, but that's just me.


irishtimes.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I used to have an elderly neighbor.  The first of every month she'd spend her whole social security check on lotto tickets.  She'd keep playing the smaller and smaller pool of 'winners' for the next couple days and then spend the rest of the month going through the garbage for cans for deposits so she could keep playing.

I think she got food stamps so at least she could eat... and when you get right down to it, since the money goes back to the lottery and the lottery is run by the state I suppose she really didn't cost taxpayers much.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If nothing else, for building up a debt to the wrong person.
 
