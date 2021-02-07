 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Trainer attempted to catch Pokémon. Police used $750 CITATION. It was super effective and caused confusion   (cbc.ca) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Marriage, Family, The Order, A Little Bit, A Little Bit Longer, Matthew Steeves, Pokmon GO, people's mental health  
•       •       •

610 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 07 Feb 2021 at 8:30 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good one, Subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't Reddit, subby
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Electrify
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently they drove to a parking lot and started playing from their car. Depending on where they drove from, I would argue that regular operation of your car is essential, as not doing so can cause the battery to die in the short term and cause gas and other fluids to go stale in the long term.

Factor that in with how they were both from the same household, and I am expecting the judge to give the officer a nice talking to... assuming he even shows up to court.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should be fined that amount JUST for playing Pokemon Go.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You have to let people outdoors for non-essential reasons. Walking the dog, exercise, vitamin D. My state says go outside all you want, but don't gather with anyone outside your house and carry a mask to use any time you get within six feet of anyone else. Most people wear a mask outdoors at all times.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This isn't Reddit, subby


No, this is 4chan with less porn and more underemployed PhDs, and you know it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They really should have realized that they are potentially spreading the virus to...  ...well, the policeman seems to be the only person they had contact with.
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Electrify: Apparently they drove to a parking lot and started playing from their car. Depending on where they drove from, I would argue that regular operation of your car is essential, as not doing so can cause the battery to die in the short term and cause gas and other fluids to go stale in the long term.

Factor that in with how they were both from the same household, and I am expecting the judge to give the officer a nice talking to... assuming he even shows up to court.


A local lawyer has already picked up the case pro Bono and they plan on fighting it. The OPP in the area have had an issue with one of the local churches trying super hard to send it's congregation to see Jesus as soon as possible and some wonder if that played a part in it. Either way the cop who issued the ticket really really goofed on this one.

/insert Pokémon reference here
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The best part of this was the cop telling them they should have gone for a walk instead...  They're way less likely to spread or catch anything while isolated in a van.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So the cop said that driving is a no-no because they could get into an accident and risk spreading COVID by virtue of the fact that they would have to interact with the person they hit or got hit by? That's kind of a stretch.

They stayed in their vehicle. Give 'em a break.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So the cop said that driving is a no-no because they could get into an accident and risk spreading COVID by virtue of the fact that they would have to interact with the person they hit or got hit by? That's kind of a stretch.

They stayed in their vehicle. Give 'em a break.


Seriously, I'm usually amongst the Boobiesers in any given relevant thread to have a post nuked for wishing death upon the plague rats, but this is pointless authoritarianism.

I think Pokémon Go is stupid, but if it keeps them amused, who am I to judge?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [i.pinimg.com image 625x625]


Wow. This was individual has resentments against like three different governments.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The rediculousness continues and will never and and only get worse. Welcome to the death of common f*cking sense.
I'm glad I will be dead soon becuz I am so f*cking done with this nonsense.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$750 Citation?

SOLD!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really tough to pick an angle here, but I am going with "how badly written laws hurt law abiding people".
Close second is "how do you have an entire year of pandemic and not develop a set of effective and enforceable policies"!?

Like I would expect an incident like this last April. But now? Pathetic.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of all the games to download, you pick one of the few that requires you to go out and about. During lockdown. Farking brilliant.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Of all the games to download, you pick one of the few that requires you to go out and about. During lockdown. Farking brilliant.


To be clear, it's ridiculous they were ticketed for being in their own vehicle regardless of why, but still...
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: [i.pinimg.com image 625x625]


I am now going to this yard to get the super secret Pokimon then I'm going to that bar to brag about it.

/Because they have wifi...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.