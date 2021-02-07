 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Seems living in the world's tallest uber-rich second home may have a few drawbacks. What do you expect for a $17 million 3500 square foot apartment in NYC?   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's okay, they will build another beside it to help hold it up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you shouldn't make yourself so obvious like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Super is never around when you need him.....
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Repeat...
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You could not pay me $17M to live in that thing. I like buildings that aren't 150 times taller than they are wide.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repeat, but always amusing.

The thing about capitalism, it's all about screwing people over. Whether they are rich or poor. It's easier to screw poor people, but there is less money per person.  Screwing rich people gets you a lot of money, but they will eventually find out and come after someone. Then the lawyers start making real money.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The Super is never around when you need him.....


handcollated.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

He's just banging the neighbor's wife. Give him time.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
World's tiniest violin unavailable for comment.
 
silverjets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel bad for emergency responders that have to go there to deal with a problem.  If the elevators are not working who gets the short straw and has to walk up 85 floors?
 
majestic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"They put me in a freight elevator surrounded by steel plates and plywood, with a hard-hat operator," she reportedly remarked of 432 Park, the design of which was inspired by a designer trash can. "That's how I went up to my hoity-toity apartment before closing."

Tough shiat, biatch.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

webron: Repeat, but always amusing.

The thing about capitalism, it's all about screwing people over. Whether they are rich or poor. It's easier to screw poor people, but there is less money per person.  Screwing rich people gets you a lot of money, but they will eventually find out and come after someone. Then the lawyers start making real money.


Yeah, this is a repeat from a few days ago, as I recall.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Problem is physics. Look at the Burj Khalifa. Then look at the "f'k you" tower in NYC. The Burj's footprint is a whole lot larger and it narrows toward the top like a long skinny pyramid. Less problems with wind, sway, overall stability. The "f'k you" tower is like a pencil standing on its eraser. Even though it's got miles of bedrock underneath, it's going to be unstable because of its small footprint relative to height.

They wanted to give the city, as it says in the story "the middle finger", so physics is giving them one in return.
Just because the engineering says you can does not mean that you should.
 
