 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A glimmer of hope in the US: Not only have covid infections started to decline but the percentage of people willing to get the vaccine has increased   (cnn.com) divider line
70
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Joe Biden, daily average of new vaccines, Vaccination, untold number of lives, good news, Moderna vaccines, cases of Covid-19  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 3:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I figured more people would end up getting vaccinated. As their friends got the vaccine and didn't die. Plus I think it depends of your community. In my world at home almost everyone wants the vaccine and even at work most want it or will take it when it's available.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the "hoaxers" started to cut in line to get vaccinated, the tide had turned.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're now 100% in the clear and can immediately go back to business as usual?

Because that's the message I'm hearing.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem is the daily death count isn't decreasing much yet.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last Monday. So who is right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the COVID truthers refuse vaccines, but the rest of America gets inoculated, we all win.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already pushed four old ladies out of the way and got the extra special quad vaccination
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: If the COVID truthers refuse vaccines, but the rest of America gets inoculated, we all win.


Yeah, it's too bad "the percentage of people willing to get the vaccine has increased" isn't because those unwilling have all died.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15082 people dead in 4 days.

scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. The vaccine works better than expected and everyone has gotten fatigue over the mask debate. Over half of mask adheres don't want this around permanently. You didn't see people wear one into the 1920s after the Spanish Flu.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lining up because the teachers unions said no school without vaccinations. If the ability to dump her kids on the schools is what gets Karen on the pro-vaccination and sooner-the-better bandwagon, then while it's a shiatty motive, it's better for all of us.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: 15082 people dead in 4 days.

[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x863]


That's the population of the whole county out where I growed up.

/checks

Durn it.  They're still there.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: So we're now 100% in the clear and can immediately go back to business as usual?

Because that's the message I'm hearing.



Yeah, what could go wrong? 

My local neighborhood nut has gone from chalking sidewalks with "vaccines cause autism" to "reopen the schools."
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: They're lining up because the teachers unions said no school without vaccinations. If the ability to dump her kids on the schools is what gets Karen on the pro-vaccination and sooner-the-better bandwagon, then while it's a shiatty motive, it's better for all of us.


The teachers unions are moving the farking goal post. Now after getting vaccinated, they still don't want to open the schools because the kids aren't vaccinated.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little talked about alternative path to herd immunity: once everybody who's gonna die from the disease is dead, you're golden
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then there's that dipshiat 30% that lingers around no matter what, like a turd you can't flush.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: Wake Up Sheeple: They're lining up because the teachers unions said no school without vaccinations. If the ability to dump her kids on the schools is what gets Karen on the pro-vaccination and sooner-the-better bandwagon, then while it's a shiatty motive, it's better for all of us.

The teachers unions are moving the farking goal post. Now after getting vaccinated, they still don't want to open the schools because the kids aren't vaccinated.


I'm ok with this, because it hopefully will translate into a bunch of parents realizing their kid is the educational misfit, not the teacher.  Keep them out until the parents are on their knees, begging for relief.

Teachers sending notes home about kids acting up and not performing in class should result in parents terrified of the kids being sent home, not in parents threatening teachers.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Democrat hoaxsters are winning.  Great.

/ is hoaxsters a word?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: When the "hoaxers" started to cut in line to get vaccinated, the tide had turned.


It's amazing what happens when you are forced to take a 2 week vacation with no pay or burning vacation days because you test positive. Slowly the Moron Cheeto crowd is wanting to get it. But there will always be holdouts. Mostly the old farts with 5 weeks of vacation they wouldn't have used anyway.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hundreddollarman: Then there's that dipshiat 30% that lingers around no matter what, like a turd you can't flush.


goof knife?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what? What is this sensationalist garbage?!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: So the Democrat hoaxsters are winning.  Great.

/ is hoaxsters a word?


It *should* be.  And its isonym "huaxsters" for people trying to make money from hoaxes.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Wait, what? What is this sensationalist garbage?!


You are the sensationalist Wendi beneath my gogo-garbage wings.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly think some of these surveys are loaded (even though i do agree there is a bunch of il-informed nonsense, especially amongst nurses for some god damn reason around it.)

I'm in a very early group because of volunteer stuff i do, and the question was posed to me, "If you could get the vaccine today, would you get it?"

And like, i'm about as low risk as you go when it comes to complications from covid, so its a complicated answer. Yes, i'd like the vaccine, no, i think its more important that others get it until we check a few boxes.

but the choice as yes\no as posed to me.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But our state was also, "If you are dumb enough to still smoke, and aren't shamed by it, you get to cut the line"

So who the hell knows.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: The only problem is the daily death count isn't decreasing much yet.


There's a 2-6 week lag for deaths.

Since about 30% of Americans know someone who has had a bad case, people are starting to believe.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: But our state was also, "If you are dumb enough to still smoke, and aren't shamed by it, you get to cut the line"

So who the hell knows.


Perhaps some co-morbidities should be advanced to a singular mortality.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to be concerned about people who refuse to get the vaccine until after they mange to get enough vaccines out to vaccinate the people who are trying their hardest to get it.

I know some people who have managed to get vaccinated, but I know a lot more people who are signing up on lists, making phone calls, etc, who still can't get the vaccination.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: So the Democrat hoaxsters are winning.  Great.

/ is hoaxsters a word?


The smart people always win, Cletus.
You should be used to it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am at the end of the line, and I am OK witht that.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking the daily death toll, woops, they just added 10,000+ for today and the average for the last 7 days is 5000+.  For the 10k they obviously had a bunch of people not reporting the results because of the weather issues around the country.  Source is the graph on the WAPO which I believe comes from Johns Hopkins data collection.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: I honestly think some of these surveys are loaded (even though i do agree there is a bunch of il-informed nonsense, especially amongst nurses for some god damn reason around it.)

I'm in a very early group because of volunteer stuff i do, and the question was posed to me, "If you could get the vaccine today, would you get it?"

And like, i'm about as low risk as you go when it comes to complications from covid, so its a complicated answer. Yes, i'd like the vaccine, no, i think its more important that others get it until we check a few boxes.

but the choice as yes\no as posed to me.


Unless it's from a credible or scientific source, I always assume surveys are loaded.  Or at least worded in such a way the survey taker doesn't understand what's being asked.

Related CSB: one of the suburbs near me was planning on developing a huge youth soccer complex.  They bypassed a prime location that was cheap, great location, and geologically perfect in order to pay high dollar for a different tract that, coincidentally, was owned by the family of a council member, needed massive restructuring, and was several miles away.  There was a huge stink about it, so they decided to do a survey to find out if the citizens wanted it there.  Got a call from them that went something like the following.
Them:  Do you support building an important and much needed soccer complex for schools and youth out at [x location]?
Me:  I support building it, but not in that location.
Them:  Don't you support the youth?  They need that complex and it would bring in lots of $$ to the community!
Me: Again, I very much support building it, but not there.  It's not a good piece of land, not a good location, and there's a much better place elsewhere and for cheaper.  That's a terrible location.
Them:  So should I put you down as a yes or no?
Me:  *click*
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should probably erect a statue for Trump, since the vaccines were developed under his watch.   Thanks Donald.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caljar: We should probably erect a statue for Trump, since the vaccines were developed under his watch.   Thanks Donald.


Can you do it with him attached to a ventilator with the Chinese flag on the ventilator?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: caljar: We should probably erect a statue for Trump, since the vaccines were developed under his watch.   Thanks Donald.

Can you do it with him attached to a ventilator with the Chinese flag on the ventilator?


Donnie wouldn't like that.  Make it a Russian flag.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting:  I just recheck the WAPO chart, it has changed considerably - one wonders.  Numbers not at 10k
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Interesting:  I just recheck the WAPO chart, it has changed considerably - one wonders.  Numbers not at 10k


I think it's working... blink harder, you'll cure that eye cancer yet !
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazing what happens when you take the nation's loudest and highest profile megaphone away from someone with highly symptomatic personality disorders.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: ArcadianRefugee: So the Democrat hoaxsters are winning.  Great.

/ is hoaxsters a word?

The smart people always win, Cletus.
You should be used to it.


I'm starting to think multiple people work this login, or you just don't really pay attention.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wake Up Sheeple: They're lining up because the teachers unions said no school without vaccinations. If the ability to dump her kids on the schools is what gets Karen on the pro-vaccination and sooner-the-better bandwagon, then while it's a shiatty motive, it's better for all of us.

The teachers unions are moving the farking goal post. Now after getting vaccinated, they still don't want to open the schools because the kids aren't vaccinated.


Well, to get honest, that -is- the sane response, you know.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: The teachers unions are moving the farking goal post. Now after getting vaccinated, they still don't want to open the schools because the kids aren't vaccinated.


Vaccination provides a reduced risk of infection, not an immunity shield. Even if you're vaccinated, if you spend your working life in the company of hundreds of sniffling, filthy, disease vectors, you will test positive eventually.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

caljar: We should probably erect a statue for Trump, since the vaccines were developed under his watch.   Thanks Donald.


Now THAT'Sa parody!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Well, duh. The vaccine works better than expected and everyone has gotten fatigue over the mask debate. Over half of mask adheres don't want this around permanently. You didn't see people wear one into the 1920s after the Spanish Flu.


The Spanish Flu lasted 3 years.1918-1920. We just passed the 1st anniversary of COVID in this country. Wilson never mentioned it.

We don't do health sanity in this country.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

caljar: We should probably erect a statue for Trump, since the vaccines were developed under his watch.   Thanks Donald.


Trump also trumpeted the decline in CO2 in 2020. Funny? Not funny?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Interesting:  I just recheck the WAPO chart, it has changed considerably - one wonders.  Numbers not at 10k


This is the chart that I use.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awww, someone decided to go home and took a bunch of the fun with him.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SansNeural: LineNoise: But our state was also, "If you are dumb enough to still smoke, and aren't shamed by it, you get to cut the line"

So who the hell knows.

Perhaps some co-morbidities should be advanced to a singular mortality.


As a former smoker, I get the urge to sentence smokers to death. However, vaccinating them early makes health sense for everybody because smokers are more likely to get a severe case of COVID and take up hospital beds other people who don't smoke could use. It's not like a full hospital is going to yank a middle-aged smoker off a ventilator because your 90 year-old granny just came in with breathing problems.

Also, poor people smoke a lot more than wealthy people, so I'd be forced to ask, in my best internet concern troll voice, why you hate poor people and want them to die.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Porkbelly: Interesting:  I just recheck the WAPO chart, it has changed considerably - one wonders.  Numbers not at 10k

This is the chart that I use.


I grow all my stats on just 1.3 acres dot com !
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.