(NBC Chicago)   Downloading child pornography using your employer's network is never a good idea. Isn't that right, police commander?   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
16
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I imagine there are some law enforcement personnel who are required to look at that stuff daily. I wonder how many of them are actually pedophiles?  It seems to me that if you weren't that job would burn out your soul quickly.

//not relevant to tfa, just musing.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably big in Republican politics as well
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sithon: Probably big in Republican politics as well


I personally think the QAnon crowd are projecting.

They seemed to have no issue sharing what they believed to be child pornography just because Hunter Biden was in it.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I imagine there are some law enforcement personnel who are required to look at that stuff daily. I wonder how many of them are actually pedophiles?  It seems to me that if you weren't that job would burn out your soul quickly.

//not relevant to tfa, just musing.


Consider all the shiat everyone already figures is true. Add all the things you can verify. . . Then realize you just stumbled on something dark, horrible and equally likely to be true as any other police abuse.

Best not to think about it.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wtf is KIK and how do these farkers find these apps and sites?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The child pornography is coming from inside the station!
 
krafty420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, I wouldn't recommend doing it from any network, really
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is KIK and how do these farkers find these apps and sites?


Fark user imageView Full Size


They do say that they are kid tested...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Salmon: Wtf is KIK and how do these farkers find these apps and sites?

[Fark user image 425x425]

They do say that they are kid tested...


and it's Family Sized!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's no longer getting a Kik out of this.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Salmon: Wtf is KIK and how do these farkers find these apps and sites?

[Fark user image image 425x425]

They do say that they are kid tested...


Parent approved.

So we're good, right?
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I imagine there are some law enforcement personnel who are required to look at that stuff daily. I wonder how many of them are actually pedophiles?  It seems to me that if you weren't that job would burn out your soul quickly.

//not relevant to tfa, just musing.


In cases like vice though, they often use specified systems & devices that are set aside specifically to do this, and only those officers doing investigations and research can use them in the presence of another officer to ensure it's for said work, not personal communications, or they at least need preapproval from a supervisor to do so in smaller departments to show their superiors knew beforehand, and its tied to a legitimate investigation. When it's on personally owned or individually assigned assets, then it's another story and they are engaging in criminal acts that they can be charged with.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course they wont show a picture one of Blue Lives Matter's finest.
Gee, I wonder why.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is KIK and how do these farkers find these apps and sites?


No idea, but good job on the site letting other potential pedos know how to find it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I imagine there are some law enforcement personnel who are required to look at that stuff daily. I wonder how many of them are actually pedophiles?  It seems to me that if you weren't that job would burn out your soul quickly.

//not relevant to tfa, just musing.


If there aren't special counselors for this sort of thing we're doing something wrong.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: I imagine there are some law enforcement personnel who are required to look at that stuff daily. I wonder how many of them are actually pedophiles?  It seems to me that if you weren't that job would burn out your soul quickly.

//not relevant to tfa, just musing.


I don't know if they would need to be necessarily pedophiles to do it for a long time, rather they just need to lack any degree of empathy.  Considering the higher rate of sociopaths and psychopaths in policing, I'm not sure they'd have a long term shortage in people willing to do that job.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

