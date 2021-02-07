 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Old and busted: gender reveal explosion causes wildfire. New hotness: homemade cannon bursts at baby shower, blasting cars with shrapnel and killing one guest   (mlive.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Genesee County, Michigan, Michigan, Flint, Michigan, Swartz Creek, Michigan, Gaines Township, Genesee County, Michigan, baby shower, Michigan State University, Gaines, Michigan  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 2:47 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DRTFA, but homemade cannon...
Was that one of those kit cannons you get from a discount outlet, or did this guy build a forge, mine his own iron ore, and limestone, and create his own metal, then cast his own barell, or was this more of a guy with less physics acumen than a 9 year old Viet Cong kid, just putting stuff together to make an earth shattering kaboom?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what does shrapnel symbolize? A boy or a girl?
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one death? In this day and age weddings, funerals, and other large gatherings that don't result in at least 7 deaths are just amateur hour.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

soporific: Just one death? In this day and age weddings, funerals, and other large gatherings that don't result in at least 7 deaths are just amateur hour.


Give it time.
It'll be a couple weeks before the guests who caught COVID start showing symptoms.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: So what does shrapnel symbolize? A boy or a girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: So what does shrapnel symbolize? A boy or a girl?


Blood is red, so the kid must be a Communist.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The difference between a cannon and a pipe bomb is smaller than you think.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why can't the idiots that decide to pull these stunts be made the one directly to suffer?
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old and busted: gender reveal.
New hotness: gender removal.

/by cannon.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was he wearing a mask?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grokca: So what does shrapnel symbolize? A boy or a girl?


Sounds like it penetrated, so draw your own conclusions
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The difference between a cannon and a pipe bomb is smaller than you think.


That was always something I have used for justifying legal weapons. It's easier to build a bomb than a safe gun, and you're more likely to live if you get shot than blown up.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like he used smokeless powder for something you'd only use black powder for
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
.--. .- --. .. -. --. ....... -.. .. - - -.-- -... --- .--. .--. . .-.
 
Bergo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Michigan the north's Florida? Do we need a Michigan tab??
 
germ78
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Using explosive force in a metal tube in frigid temperatures is probably not a great idea. It was single digits here and I'm about 200 miles west at roughly the same latitude.

/metal gets brittle in the cold
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grokca: So what does shrapnel symbolize? A boy or a girl?


It killed a young man, so I'm going with girl.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't use anything harder than cardboard in your fireworks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: DRTFA, but homemade cannon...
Was that one of those kit cannons you get from a discount outlet, or did this guy build a forge, mine his own iron ore, and limestone, and create his own metal, then cast his own barell, or was this more of a guy with less physics acumen than a 9 year old Viet Cong kid, just putting stuff together to make an earth shattering kaboom?


Big piece of Iron sewer conduit or PVC some tannerite purchased off the internet, a couple of Youtube how-to videos and a lot of "trust me honey....it's FINE, "

/poor bastard will be looking forward to prison as he will NEVER win another argument with his wife as long as he lives
 
Jz4p
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One life enters, one life leaves.  The balance is restored.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FARK.com: (2488397) Teen suffers cannon blast to leg during football game. Townfolk offer heartwarming cards such as "Stay quiet about this or we'll break your other leg" (w/ sorta graphic injury pic)
 
Dryad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

soporific: Just one death? In this day and age weddings, funerals, and other large gatherings that don't result in at least 7 deaths are just amateur hour.



A single cannon? Bah. Farking casuals.
Any fashionable modern suburbanite knows you need crew-served weapons for a respectable gender reveal.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that the stupid people who are doing these idiotic things are reproducing
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Speaking of the jewish space laser: That was ripped off from Robocop(1987).

Which I watched last night.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soporific: Just one death? In this day and age weddings, funerals, and other large gatherings that don't result in at least 7 deaths are just amateur hour.


I think you're confusing american weddings w dothraki ones
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All of this effort and sacrifice and the intrepid fxcking reporter doesn't tell us, dear constant reader, if it was a boy or girl?

/coulda made it subtle like, "blue shrapnel ripped through his abdomen, spilling his innards on the ground."
//or perhaps "pink shrapnel unmanned him."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the baby is possessed and demanded a sacrifice to complete the soul transference and it's mutation into a baby from hell, the destroyer of worlds?
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: Was he wearing a mask?


Thats probably was caused the explosion...the cannon was wearing a mask.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And when I die, oh when I die
There'll be one child born in this world
to carry on, to carry on.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/28/us/​gender-reveal-party-death.html

Let's build a bomb. What could go wrong?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magorn: vudukungfu: DRTFA, but homemade cannon...
Was that one of those kit cannons you get from a discount outlet, or did this guy build a forge, mine his own iron ore, and limestone, and create his own metal, then cast his own barell, or was this more of a guy with less physics acumen than a 9 year old Viet Cong kid, just putting stuff together to make an earth shattering kaboom?

Big piece of Iron sewer conduit or PVC some tannerite purchased off the internet, a couple of Youtube how-to videos and a lot of "trust me honey....it's FINE, "

/poor bastard will be looking forward to prison as he will NEVER win another argument with his wife as long as he lives


And far worse, a prison of the mind that reminds him each day that he took a life.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why I carpet bombed my gener reveal.

My own reveal of course, but m not an amateur.
 
HowDidIGetHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't read anything in the article that said the "cannon-like device" was used as part of a gender reveal.  Only that it was fired to celebrate the baby's birth.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone heard from dittybopper?
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why doesn't North Florida have our own tag yet?

Aren't Michiganders really just a bunch of German and Scandinavian Floridians at heart?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.