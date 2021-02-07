 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Happy birthday to our Dear Leader. No, not him. Our other one   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
49
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Met you once in the Big easy. You're a really great guy. Your personality Is off the charts.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many happy returns, Drew!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Born on Superbowl Sunday.

Now, it all makes sense.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never heard of him.  Who is he, an Instagram "influencer"?
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
48? Already?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Birthdays? Big deal. I've had a lot more than he has.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, Drew.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy birthday you magnificent bastard, Drew.

In all seriousness, thank you for creating this platform. Suck it Reddit.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, John Deere!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Delirium Beer Pour
Youtube u2DTV0Rct3I
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jaicu: 48? Already?


that's just nuts.
Fark user imageView Full Size



HBD and welcome to the TFOFS, Drew.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spend my $5 a month wisely.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Birthday Drew, from your article on wikipedia I learned you named your kid after the circumstances in which they were conceived!

By chance, during a storm, and feeding on that big pickup truck energy.

Enjoy it!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Birthday! Thanks for giving me something to do while pooping for the last 20+ years!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow how 'bout that, the NFL gives Drew a Superb Owl birthday.

/ Happy B-Day, Drew.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday! My Mother's 84th is very soon. She is a typical Aquarius, namely born in February.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had no idea we considered Eddie Izzard our dear leader.
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday, Drew!
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Take Me to Your Leader
Youtube BeqdDxY9bIc


Happy birthday, Otis Campbell!

/oh, and Drew also - thanks for making this place  *thumbup*
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Happy Birthday! Thanks for giving me something to do while pooping for the last 20+ years!


If a poop last 20 years you should see a doctor.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Today is also my birthday so I will continue to pretend this thread is for me. Thanks all.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The time traveling guy?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rock on amigo, May you find the keys to the phylactery of eternity
Gimme Shelter (Remastered 2019)
Youtube QeglgSWKSIY
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday Drew, Hope your wish comes true
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His blog sucks.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wasn't his sister about to take over? Or did he have her killed too?

Anyway, happy birthday! Like the new hairdo - makes you look thinner
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Happy birthday and wtf do I still get "Cletus Cletus Cletus. Wanna be wanna be wanna be like Cletus." stuck in my head time to time.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AQUARIUS TRAITS
Strengths: Progressive, original, independent, humanitarian
Weaknesses: Runs from emotional expression, temperamental, uncompromising, aloof
Aquarius likes: Fun with friends, helping others, fighting for causes, intellectual conversation, a good listener
Aquarius dislikes: Limitations, broken promises, being lonely, dull or boring situations, people who disagree with them.

Happy Birthday Drew!
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Never heard of him.  Who is he, an Instagram "influencer"?


Worse. A Fark influencer.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Birfday!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Years active1993-present"

Before that, he didn't do much.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy birthday Drew!
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happy birthday CatherineM
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happy birthday, Drew.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a vodak moment.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image image 265x190]


Damn, that meme gives me nostalgic feelings, and I don't know how to react to that.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like anyone believes Wikipedia.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy birthday! We couldn't come to a consensus on a cake design. They all have a a hidden toenail, however.
 
spazzhappy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aww, thanks guys!
 
bobbifleckman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
HBD bringer of mirth and merriment!
 
pc_gator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
