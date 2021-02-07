 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Dozens missing as glacier smashes into northern Indian dam. Wait... what?   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Narendra Modi, Reuters, News agency, water level of the river, Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ganges, Sanjay Singh Rana  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's early, I haven't had any coffee, and my brain is moving at glacial speeds. I'm just not understanding Indian glaciers, I guess.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: It's early, I haven't had any coffee, and my brain is moving at glacial speeds. I'm just not understanding Indian glaciers, I guess.


Have you heard about the big mountain range in northern India?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dammit, Elsa!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: edmo: It's early, I haven't had any coffee, and my brain is moving at glacial speeds. I'm just not understanding Indian glaciers, I guess.

Have you heard about the big mountain range in northern India?



No, can you hum a few bars?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: hobnail: edmo: It's early, I haven't had any coffee, and my brain is moving at glacial speeds. I'm just not understanding Indian glaciers, I guess.

Have you heard about the big mountain range in northern India?


No, can you hum a few bars?


Katmandu - Bob Seger
Youtube wd3Mt8JBBBg
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't they make a movie about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
oh no.

anyway
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dam, that's cold.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The explanations seem very tentative.

"Experts say an avalanche could also have hit a glacial lake that then burst out, if there was any such water body there.", well, I guess.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Terrifying.
 
