News: man invites homeless people to live with him... in his front yard
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not all of the neighbors share Mann's enthusiasm.

theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In many places after Occupy, towns set up ordinances that prohibited tents OF ANY KIND on ANY PROPERTY. My wife and I traveled around the country and one stop was at a friend's house in Arkansas. We asked to pitch a tent in her BACK yard and she said that it was against the law (and they were trying to lay low after Occupy). We ended up in the house (not a bad deal) but felt horrible that the city was so terrified of nylon structures.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God help us if people start behaving like Christian or something.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup: Utah man arrested after hunting the homeless for sport.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Followup: Utah man arrested after hunting the homeless for sport.


I need to watch Surviving the Game again.

This may come as a surprise to some of you, but Gary Busey somehow manages to bring "the crazy" to his role.

fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the U.S., the only solution to homelessness is to make the homeless go be homeless somewhere else.
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Homeless people are cheaper than concrete ethnics standing next to concrete burros figures.
 
Gramma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"We hope that this new camp can be the genesis of something beautiful."

Tent city on the front lawn may be a lot of things, but beautiful isn't one of them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We could send them to California instead:

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fzumrk: In the U.S., the only solution to homelessness is to make the homeless go be homeless somewhere else.


While anyone can fall on hard times, the perpetually homeless are often suffering from mental illness. The solution needs to incorporate treatment.  It would be a better expenditure than forgiving student debt.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remember when Moammar Gadhafi stayed in a tent on some moronic asshole's property? Good times, good times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice crop coming up. Smart to cover them in plastic so the front didn't take them.  Early spring he's gonna have a nice harvest.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gramma: fzumrk: In the U.S., the only solution to homelessness is to make the homeless go be homeless somewhere else.

While anyone can fall on hard times, the perpetually homeless are often suffering from mental illness. The solution needs to incorporate treatment.  It would be a better expenditure than forgiving student debt.


That and some homeless are drug addicts, too. Or alcoholics. They could get help there as well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It's a sharp blind curve and people keep coming off the road and running their car into my porch. I need something on the lawn to stop the cars, but boulders aren't cheap to have delivered....I know! I'll have my barriers deliver themselves! "
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a dick!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.


https://www.walmartlocator.com/rv-par​k​ing-at-walmart/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.


Good call.

Although I would never offer to pay for anything involving my ex.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sub Human: God help us if people start behaving like Christian or something.



He probably would, at that.

...sees what you did there...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theteacher: In many places after Occupy, towns set up ordinances that prohibited tents OF ANY KIND on ANY PROPERTY. My wife and I traveled around the country and one stop was at a friend's house in Arkansas. We asked to pitch a tent in her BACK yard and she said that it was against the law (and they were trying to lay low after Occupy). We ended up in the house (not a bad deal) but felt horrible that the city was so terrified of nylon structures.


Reason 10 I'm okay with c19
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.

Good call.

Although I would never offer to pay for anything involving my ex.


The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: The_Sponge: Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.

Good call.

Although I would never offer to pay for anything involving my ex.

[Fark user image image 850x635]


Hahahahaha.  Oh man.

Eh...I don't actually hate her....just grateful that she is out of my life, and that we never got married.

Although I really feel sorry for her husband.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yet another reminder that most of humanity's problems are created by humanity, and we could fix them if we wanted but most choose not to.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Yet another reminder that most of humanity's problems are created by humanity, and we could fix them if we wanted but most choose not to.


^this
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read it was cheaper in the long run to give away places to live than to deal with all the problems people living on the street have or cause. Do they give away places to live? Nope.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plenty of abandoned homes across the country.

Just give the temporarily homeless homes and the chronically homeless mental health care.

The solution is simple. Not sure how other countries compare.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.

https://www.walmartlocator.com/rv-park​ing-at-walmart/


Thanks!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fzumrk: In the U.S., the only solution to homelessness is to make the homeless go be homeless somewhere else.


I wonder, do you just look for every opportunity to trash the US or have you actually compared homelessness in the US to other developed countries?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Wine Sipping Elitist: My ex fulfilled her hippie dream to live in an RV and travel.

But now she is out of money and asked to park on my lawn for a few months. I said no but I'll pay for a RV park for a few months while you figure things out. She never did and now is asking to park on my yard again.

The homeless camp in the article is what I envision will happen if I say yes. If she starts using my address it will be impossible to get rid of her and whoever else she invites.

I say no out of self preservation.

Good call.

Although I would never offer to pay for anything involving my ex.


I gave her a chance. I can sleep at night. I subscribe to Spidey's newsletter, Everybody gets one.

Family Guy - Spiderman
Youtube FYZfNZbn0SU
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reagan pushed the mental ill out of institutions and on to the street, since there was no plan.

Since then, the demonization of compassion as been the plan.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Plenty of abandoned homes across the country.

Just give the temporarily homeless homes and the chronically homeless mental health care.

The solution is simple. Not sure how other countries compare.


now we just have to convince all the banks that own those properties to do so.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Reagan pushed the mental ill out of institutions and on to the street, since there was no plan.

Since then, the demonization of compassion as been the plan.


No he didn't.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Reagan pushed the mental ill out of institutions and on to the street, since there was no plan.

Since then, the demonization of compassion as been the plan.


"The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lanterm​a​n%E2%80%93Petris%E2%80%93Short_Act
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: BitwiseShift: Reagan pushed the mental ill out of institutions and on to the street, since there was no plan.

Since then, the demonization of compassion as been the plan.

No he didn't.


Oh shut the everloving fark up with your revisionist history trolling with whatever technically right argument you have in your stupid head
 
