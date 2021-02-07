 Skip to content
(ABC News) Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund says entire intelligence community missed signs of riot. No word on if he used air quotes when he said the word "missed"
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On purpose.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he's right in that nobody told the capital police. It was a set up.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there's a video where the capitol police open the doors, smiling and acting like ushers pointing the way, and let the crowd in.

They were in on it
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, they were white. You can understand why it was all very confusing. They aren't typically a threat to anyone's life, unlike a black person with a poster... especially if they're between a president and a photo op.

/fark off
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acab
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's lying.  The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying.  Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot.  Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement.  There was a meeting about it on Jan 3.  The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Besides, what kind of police force established to protect the legislature doesn't consider the possibility of a mob uprising, FFS?  If he somehow wasn't lying, he ought to have his compensation for the last fiscal year clawed back on the basis of his utter, basic incompetence.

What's the worst about this testimony is that we're expected to be satisfied with such trivial lies.  It's like 9/11.  "No one could have imagined this!"  Flat-out lies, without dignity.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we wanting intelligence agencies spying on Americans or not?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of black capital police officers hotel stories about being called the N-word and being punched and sprayed. Both of the officers say they are glad this guy got fired because they weren't prepared for such a large violent crowd. Many stories will come out of this, very few of them will be uplifting.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still haven't heard whether or not that cop that was taking selfies with the insurrectionists has been fired yet.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.


Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying.  The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying.  Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot.  Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement.  There was a meeting about it on Jan 3.  The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Besides, what kind of police force established to protect the legislature doesn't consider the possibility of a mob uprising, FFS?  If he somehow wasn't lying, he ought to have his compensation for the last fiscal year clawed back on the basis of his utter, basic incompetence.

What's the worst about this testimony is that we're expected to be satisfied with such trivial lies.  It's like 9/11.  "No one could have imagined this!"  Flat-out lies, without dignity.


fark man, it'd be an easier lie to believe if they'd just said they'd run out of pepper spray and rubber bullets suppressing Black Lives Matters.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So..
No one in the intelligence community has a Twitter account?

Seriously, the big sign that everyone knew this was going to go bad 2as the lack of any antiFA or counter protest.

So basically, antiFA had a better read on the situation than our intelligence community.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.


I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can believe there was a complete and total clusterfark that led to this.

When you decapitate enough people at the top, you eventually wind up with leadership not qualified to make toast.

I can also imagine a bit of complacency from 'certain types of individuals'.

I expect by the time we get to the bottom of that clusterfark, we're going to find it was a rich, warm blend of incompetence by designs of an elected moron, and internal sabotage.

Sips.
Mmmh. That's good stuff.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: there's a video where the capitol police open the doors, smiling and acting like ushers pointing the way, and let the crowd in.

They were in on it


Many of them were, absolutely.  But apparently only the White ones.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nObOdY cOuLd HaVe SeEn ThIs CoMiNg
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Like, motherfarker, they had merchandise ready.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Absolutely no warning signs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: there's a video where the capitol police open the doors, smiling and acting like ushers pointing the way, and let the crowd in.

They were in on it


More like those guys were cowards.

There's plenty of footage of the assaults on the perimeter. The cops being crushed and beaten by the mob.

By the time those two dudes opened the door, they knew the mob was trying to beat and kill cops who got in their way. They made a strategic choice to surrender.

Contrast with Eugene Goodman who led the mob on a chase away from lawmakers who would have been murdered. He knew the danger too but chose to be a hero.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying.  The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying.  Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot.  Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement.  There was a meeting about it on Jan 3.  The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Besides, what kind of police force established to protect the legislature doesn't consider the possibility of a mob uprising, FFS?  If he somehow wasn't lying, he ought to have his compensation for the last fiscal year clawed back on the basis of his utter, basic incompetence.

What's the worst about this testimony is that we're expected to be satisfied with such trivial lies.  It's like 9/11.  "No one could have imagined this!"  Flat-out lies, without dignity.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size


It is a pretty feeble lie since that would contradict basically everything that was known even to laymen.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have foreseen the thing they talked about doing for months?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: nObOdY cOuLd HaVe SeEn ThIs CoMiNg
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Like, motherfarker, they had merchandise ready.


i.redd.itView Full Size

Apparently we are now in "it wasn't me" level denials.
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wait, are we wanting intelligence agencies spying on Americans or not?


What if the calls to overthrow the government are coming from outside of our country?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Who could have foreseen the thing they talked about doing for months?


content.artofmanliness.comView Full Size

Truly, a riddle for the ages
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the short of it is nobody expected them to push as strong past the riot cops as they did, and didn't want the image of bodies stacked like cordwood on the capitol steps if the Capitol police pushed back as hard as they could.

It certainly wouldn't have helped the narrative.

I think ultimately it was the right call, unfortunately with one officer killed. Let them have their fun, then round them up afterwards.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image 425x656]

Absolutely no warning signs.


The fact that they see no irony about using that song at Trump rallies speaks volumes
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.


Honest question though, what would you have done differently?

Gun them down? That would help cool shiat off?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Conthan: Boojum2k: Wait, are we wanting intelligence agencies spying on Americans or not?

What if the calls to overthrow the government are coming from outside of our country?


Only about 190+- suspects there, with two big ones right at the top who'd like to see the U.S. embroiled in farking itself internally for a while.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: grumpfuff: Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.

Honest question though, what would you have done differently?

Gun them down? That would help cool shiat off?


You mean if there had been a real security presence, involving cops in riot gear and the National Guard?

There would have been some shouting and bottles thrown.

The first time some Proud Boys took pepper spray to the face and a few taser hits the crowd would have waddled away right quick. These people are cowards and bullies.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conthan: What if the calls to overthrow the government are coming from outside of our country?


"We did a trace and... the calls... are coming... from inside the White House!!"
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LineNoise: grumpfuff: Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.

Honest question though, what would you have done differently?

Gun them down? That would help cool shiat off?

You mean if there had been a real security presence, involving cops in riot gear and the National Guard?

There would have been some shouting and bottles thrown.

The first time some Proud Boys took pepper spray to the face and a few taser hits the crowd would have waddled away right quick. These people are cowards and bullies.


Holy Fark, we agree on something. A simple show of security strength would have defused the riot before it started. They'd have stood around and made stupid speeches and been mocked by everybody not a Trumper, liberal or conservative.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: grumpfuff: Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.

Honest question though, what would you have done differently?

Gun them down? That would help cool shiat off?


I like how you ask what I would do then assume the answer.

No, I would have drastically increased the amount of stationed officers.
 
hej
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was the entire intelligence community unaware Parler existed?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I visit a few gun/outdoors forums. I expected a riot for weeks beforehand. If anyone in charge is telling the truth about not expecting it, it's because they are indoctrinated into Republican BS to the point of brainwashing. Unfit to hold any position of authority.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.

I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.


BSAB is all you have left, huh?
GFY
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lying sack of crap or criminally negligent sack of crap?
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I could see this coming, and I'm on the west coast.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: You mean if there had been a real security presence, involving cops in riot gear and the National Guard?


Uhm, did we watch the same thing? Because there was a good hour or so of yall quada pushing back and forth with riot cops, pepper spray being used, etc.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Boojum2k: nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.

I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.

BSAB is all you have left, huh?
GFY


Did something burn down that I wasn't aware of in the D.C. riot?

Arson seems to be a thing for the far Left. The far Right just kinda bulls its way in. Neither extreme is pretty, and I'm definitely not advocating voting for Republicans after the shiatshow of the last four years. Doesn't mean I want to hand a blank check to the Democratic Party either.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Wait, are we wanting intelligence agencies spying on Americans or not?


Yes. Sad, but that's where we are.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: LineNoise: grumpfuff: Apparently, them saying they were gonna do it doesn't count as a sign.

Honest question though, what would you have done differently?

Gun them down? That would help cool shiat off?

I like how you ask what I would do then assume the answer.

No, I would have drastically increased the amount of stationed officers.


Agreed, but I imagine they have a limited number of people to work with. So then you turn to the NG, and you potentially end up going all Kent State.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everybody expected violence on Jan. 6. The left knew that Trumpistas were going to riot, and stayed away. The Trumpistas knew they were going to riot, which is why they came armed and wearing body armor.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lipspinach: Boojum2k: nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.

I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.

BSAB is all you have left, huh?
GFY

Did something burn down that I wasn't aware of in the D.C. riot?

Arson seems to be a thing for the far Left. The far Right just kinda bulls its way in. Neither extreme is pretty, and I'm definitely not advocating voting for Republicans after the shiatshow of the last four years. Doesn't mean I want to hand a blank check to the Democratic Party either.


Some of that money might go to darker folks, and it rankles, eh?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.

I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.


What do you mean "nothing burned down"? Attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, involuntary manslaughter, second degree murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping are still crimes.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He means they missed their invitations.
 
trialpha
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: MattytheMouse: nObOdY cOuLd HaVe SeEn ThIs CoMiNg
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Like, motherfarker, they had merchandise ready.

[i.redd.it image 850x886]
Apparently we are now in "it wasn't me" level denials.


See, this comic doesn't really make sense. The first line should actually be "I voted for Trump, and I was okay with him banning Muslims and defunding Planned Parenthood"

Boojum2k: Holy Fark, we agree on something. A simple show of security strength would have defused the riot before it started. They'd have stood around and made stupid speeches and been mocked by everybody not a Trumper, liberal or conservative.


In the end, it probably was better that the riots occurred. It finally forced people to pull the blinders off of their eyes that yes, America has a serious problem. If they had just made stupid speeches, people could have continued living in the denial that they've been living in for years.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Conthan: Boojum2k: Wait, are we wanting intelligence agencies spying on Americans or not?

What if the calls to overthrow the government are coming from outside of our country?

Only about 190+- suspects there, with two big ones right at the top who'd like to see the U.S. embroiled in farking itself internally for a while.


You say "embroiled in itself"; I say protecting our political leaders and institutions from the terroristic acts of rogue conspiracy theorists.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I think the short of it is nobody expected them to push as strong past the riot cops as they did, and didn't want the image of bodies stacked like cordwood on the capitol steps if the Capitol police pushed back as hard as they could.

It certainly wouldn't have helped the narrative.

I think ultimately it was the right call, unfortunately with one officer killed. Let them have their fun, then round them up afterwards.


They aren't being rounded up.  They're going back to their communities and rallying others to their cause, using their participation and subsequent impunity to do so.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lipspinach: Boojum2k: nullandvoid744: RandomAxe: Yeah, he's lying. The DOD's official timeline of events says he's lying. Capitol Police were consulted about the possibility of a large, coordinated riot. Trump Admin discussed it several times after yanking the Def Sec during the Lame Duck and installing a compliant D-bag who would limit National Guard involvement. There was a meeting about it on Jan 3. The DC Mayor talked to the Pentagon about it in December, although I forget the exact date.

Liberal groups anticipated a riot. That's why they instructed their people not to show up for counter protests on the 6th. They knew the right planned to riot, and blame it on them.

They weren't even there, and the right tried to blame it on them.

I knew it was entirely alt-right Trumpers rioting when I saw the footage. One, they charged in like a herd of methed-up clowns, and two, nothing burned down.

BSAB is all you have left, huh?
GFY

Did something burn down that I wasn't aware of in the D.C. riot?

Arson seems to be a thing for the far Left. The far Right just kinda bulls its way in. Neither extreme is pretty, and I'm definitely not advocating voting for Republicans after the shiatshow of the last four years. Doesn't mean I want to hand a blank check to the Democratic Party either.


Good to hear you don't vote.
 
