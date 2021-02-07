 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   Canadian runs a red light on a skateboard. As you can guess the story ends with him in the hospital with multiple injuries and a concussion. You might not guess how he got there though   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
    More: Sick, 1967, 1918, 1941, Markham Road Feb, 1926, 1962, 1922, 1945  
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The officer had already issued him with a ticket, this was vengeance by the cop for the guy mouthing off and frankly the cop needs jailing for an assault like this, not just firing. Cops need to be held to the same laws as everyone else.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The pigs beat the fark out of him?

/Off to read the article.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yeah......that pig has got to go.  And that kid is gonna get a nice little settlement.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In a moose drawn ambulance?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson's Canadian cousin. Homer was named for Matt Groenig's Father who was sent to Saskatchewan by his liberal Mennonite parents to help him avoid the draft. He has a son named for his Father, I believe, and one named Abe after Homer Simpsons Father.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: In a moose drawn ambulance?


Think more 'Murka-like.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Avril Lavigne said "See you later boy" and sicked her bodyguards on him?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have a right to self-defence or the defence of other people and propety, but you do have the right to "go Medieval on their *"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That cop is going to get such a huge slap on the wrist for this.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Probably had Tracker Ultra-lights or G&S rollers, if he was rocking Thunders he'd have been just fine and would have made it out of there.

/cue the preppy Independent kids now...
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: Cops need to be held to the same laws as everyone else.


As long as we're dreaming, I'd like a unicorn and my own mountain of gold coins.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, after the change in the law, bicyclists and skateboarders here don't even bother stopping at stop signs anymore.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: yeah......that pig has got to go.  And that kid is gonna get a nice little settlement.


All those pigs have to go. The ones who held the suspect down while the first pig was beating him. The pigs who stood around and watched an assault happen and did nothing to stop it. And every pig who didn't report it to Internal Affairs until after the video came out. They are all equally as culpable. They should all be in prison.
 
6655321
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was the Canadian cop involved on loan form a United States [olice department?
 
Panatheist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: The officer had already issued him with a ticket, this was vengeance by the cop for the guy mouthing off and frankly the cop needs jailing for an assault like this, not just firing. Cops need to be held to the same laws as everyone else.


we need to form community security teams to protect us from cops
 
Panatheist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A History of Violence - Should We Defund the Police?! [Part 1]
Youtube 9mSpciMOvHU
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can guess how much he has to pay to receive treatment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bad cop! Do that again and you'll be banned from Tim Horton's for an entire week.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did the kid swing on the cop, or just mouth off?

/Still was excessive
// and two other cops helped him...
/// what they gonna say? Sorry?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
farkin' pigs. Even the Great White North pigs are bastards.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

6655321: Was the Canadian cop involved on loan form a United States [olice department?


Don't delude yourself.
Canadian cops are just as bad as US cops, if marginally less likely to shoot you.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: Meanwhile, after the change in the law, bicyclists and skateboarders here don't even bother stopping at stop signs anymore.


That seems like a self-correcting problem.
 
