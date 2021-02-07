 Skip to content
 
(Eat This Not That)   Your dentist says you're a scurvy snaggletooth   (eatthis.com) divider line
    PSA, Vitamin C, Nutrition, Periodontitis, consumption of vitamin C-rich foods, Vitamin, Oral hygiene, tiny blood vessels, vitamin deficiency  
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is why tequila is served with lime slices. It's for your health, your round.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A screwdriver a day keeps the dentist away.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night, Subby's mom needed a little Vitamin D on her lips and gums.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much?  Is it the MDR, which is under 100mg?
One 8oz glass of real orange juice is a little over 100mg.
Is it a 500mg, 1000mg dose?
More?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.


I floss every night but I still get shamed because I get tartar and they say I don't floss good enough.
What irks me is how they make it sound like I'm the only one, like I'm unique in my dental negligence and the extra work they have to do to make my teeth healthy is a burden.  And my attitude is always the same...that's why you're here, that's why I'm here.  Quit complaining and do your job.  And no, if insurance doesn't cover it, don't do it...I barely want to do the stuff insurance does cover.
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It still amazes me that with the advances in modern medicine and technology that we're still figuring out seemingly basic things like "vitamin C helps your gums!" We've known about dental hygiene and vitamin C for like a billion years or something, but we've never made the connection until now? That stuff always fascinates me. Like in a hundred years are we going to find out that vitamin E gives you boners or something?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.


Let's be honest-that thong does make your ass look fat when you sit in the chair.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NomenousQuandary: It still amazes me that with the advances in modern medicine and technology that we're still figuring out seemingly basic things like "vitamin C helps your gums!" We've known about dental hygiene and vitamin C for like a billion years or something, but we've never made the connection until now? That stuff always fascinates me. Like in a hundred years are we going to find out that vitamin E gives you boners or something?


This Vitamin E gives me a boner:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.


I don't care for the dentist, either.  If I could do my own dentistry, I sure as heck would.  I have learned during the Pandemic that I can give myself a decent haircut.  Kinda similar but not really.

When I lived in Berkeley about 20 years ago, I had an encounter with a hygienist at a dental office on Bancroft who was an unholy asshole.  The dentist was a really nice guy, though.
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: I floss every night but I still get shamed because I get tartar and they say I don't floss good enough.


The last time I went to the dentist I had four cavities.  4!!!!

It was such a miserable experience that I said "I'll show them!!!"

I guarantee I floss 4 to 5 times a day now, after every meal, any snack, if I eat a jellybean, I floss my whole mouth.

I brush maybe three times a day now, I know you don't wanna do that too much, and I use Listerine every time I'm in the bathroom!!

I am just waiting to go back to the dentist for them to tell me I don't do any of those things enough
 
Biledriver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Snaggletooth
Youtube OGrZD8TlmAY
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: A screwdriver a day keeps the dentist away.


How Tools Got Their Names
Youtube eZFWDh8ZjFw
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buntz: Abox: I floss every night but I still get shamed because I get tartar and they say I don't floss good enough.

The last time I went to the dentist I had four cavities.  4!!!!

It was such a miserable experience that I said "I'll show them!!!"

I guarantee I floss 4 to 5 times a day now, after every meal, any snack, if I eat a jellybean, I floss my whole mouth.

I brush maybe three times a day now, I know you don't wanna do that too much, and I use Listerine every time I'm in the bathroom!!

I am just waiting to go back to the dentist for them to tell me I don't do any of those things enough


No cavities here, but I have done exactly that kind of thing twice and got the same result. "Looks like you haven't been flossing."

Just like we're finding out about different gut biome bacteria being linked to disease, guess what the other half of that tract is? Some people via diet and biome have more or less difficult times with this stuff.

That said, once I picked up my own set of dentist "scrapers" I was able to shore up a lot of the issues that I was always hammered about.

/Have tight crooked teeth in places
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.


I stopped going to the dentist 3 years ago for several reasons: one, for the shaming by the hygienist, no matter how hard I worked, even after agreeing to six month cleanings. I have a permanent lower retainer from braces and it is very hard to clean around, and I think they just hate doing it.  Ext reason is harassing me about spending $1500 getting a chipped crown replaced in the back of my mouth where nobody sees it and it still works fine. Last reason was their constant calling me to reschedule my cleaning appointment, the last time they did it was the day after hurricane Irma when I was out of state having to deal with damage to my home from a distance.

I know it's counterproductive to just fire your dentist and then not go for a while. I am scheduled to see a different dentist in a month and I am dreading the hell out of it. Dentists wonder why people hate them so much. They want to figure out ways to mine your mouth for money.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My dentist told me not to use toothpicks as they may injure my gums. Then she spends several minutes probing my gum line with a sharpened metal spike. Then she says my gums are bleeding. Gee doc, I wonder why?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: eclecticman666: I hate going to the dentist, the hygienist spends the whole time floss shaming me.

I stopped going to the dentist 3 years ago for several reasons: one, for the shaming by the hygienist, no matter how hard I worked, even after agreeing to six month cleanings. I have a permanent lower retainer from braces and it is very hard to clean around, and I think they just hate doing it.  Ext reason is harassing me about spending $1500 getting a chipped crown replaced in the back of my mouth where nobody sees it and it still works fine. Last reason was their constant calling me to reschedule my cleaning appointment, the last time they did it was the day after hurricane Irma when I was out of state having to deal with damage to my home from a distance.

I know it's counterproductive to just fire your dentist and then not go for a while. I am scheduled to see a different dentist in a month and I am dreading the hell out of it. Dentists wonder why people hate them so much. They want to figure out ways to mine your mouth for money.


3 years?  Damn.

I've never hated going to the dentist, but hopefully you end up liking the new one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ComaToast: My dentist told me not to use toothpicks as they may injure my gums. Then she spends several minutes probing my gum line with a sharpened metal spike. Then she says my gums are bleeding. Gee doc, I wonder why?


It's because you don't floss.

*Ducks*

/TBH, I don't floss often.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't care for the dentist, either.  If I could do my own dentistry, I sure as heck would. I have learned during the Pandemic that I can give myself a decent haircut.  Kinda similar but not really.


I have this unusual gumline cavity on tooth 28 open to the nerve which nags me to hell. I've actually had dreams about ripping it out by unusual measures. Somebody help me
/#BlackMarketDentistry
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does anyone else feel like talking like a pirate when they are about to use the word "scurvy" in a sentence?
 
