(Herald Journal News)   Man frustrated that even though there turned out not to be a bomb at the courthouse, and he didn't in any way try to bomb the courthouse, and even reported the possibility of a bomb to the police, he's still in jail   (hjnews.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeaaaaaah. Call that shiz in. Do not just show up and start telling cops about bombs.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At around 10:30 p.m

Ah, yes, courthouses are frequently packed at 10:30pm

/dude sounds like he needs help, not prison time
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're Ben Murphy, you can't just joke about blowing up reactors while talking to cops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, somebody set us up the bomb.

/mechanic
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: At around 10:30 p.m

Ah, yes, courthouses are frequently packed at 10:30pm

/dude sounds like he needs help, not prison time


That sounds like socialism.

I'm sure some rapes beatings by the guards, beatings bu the inmates, exposure to gangs (both white and not white. Yep, you skinheads are a gang, no special snowflake label for you) will set him straight.

And even if it doesn't, it gives me a raging america boner to punish someone who is poor. Yeeeeee haaaaaaw.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: At around 10:30 p.m

Ah, yes, courthouses are frequently packed at 10:30pm



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real Jewell in the rough
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: grumpfuff: At around 10:30 p.m

Ah, yes, courthouses are frequently packed at 10:30pm

/dude sounds like he needs help, not prison time

That sounds like socialism.

I'm sure some rapes beatings by the guards, beatings bu the inmates, exposure to gangs (both white and not white. Yep, you skinheads are a gang, no special snowflake label for you) will set him straight.

And even if it doesn't, it gives me a raging america boner to punish someone who is poor. Yeeeeee haaaaaaw.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Well, somebody set us them up the bomb.

/mechanic


//ftfy, rotsky
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person with psychosis verbalized their delusions to police, gets arrested abd out in jail instead of a psychiatric unit. Story at every day.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Subby even read the article???
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This here is why we need police reform. If the police had any small amount of training on mental health issues, they would have recognized that this person needed to be transported to a hospital with an emergency psych ward, not a farking jail.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man then told police the bomb "didn't exist yet," but a real threat did exist due to the "two judges playing dirty."

that reminds me.. early edition is binging on decades this weekend
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This could happen to you, this could happen to ANYONE!You'll never prove a thing, copper. I'm just a part-time electrician. I-I-I... bad is good, baby! Down with government!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hhhhahahahaha! Sixty second to midnight. Sixty seconds to nowhere, baby! You have all become victims of the Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs... hey, pay attention! You have twenty seconds to EAT CEILING!" He was quoted as saying shortly before a timid man in a rabbit suit alerted authorities
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Greek: This here is why we need police reform. If the police had any small amount of training on mental health issues, they would have recognized that this person needed to be transported to a hospital with an emergency psych ward, not a farking jail.


To be fair Barry was under a lot of stress and a bit distracted with issues of his own
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The wait time for space at Utah state's singular mental hospital is about six months. Because this guy is semi-functional they won't bother to file the paperwork to have him treated

America's record on mental illness is appalling to begin with, and Utah dials it up to 11
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Greek: This here is why we need police reform. If the police had any small amount of training on mental health issues, they would have recognized that this person needed to be transported to a hospital with an emergency psych ward, not a farking jail.


Difficulty: Utah, where parents can opt their children out of Black History Month and the magic underwear sustains them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Schizophrenic?
 
