"You moved the cemetery, but you left the bodies, didn't you? You son of a biatch, you left the bodies and you only moved the headstones"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go into this face!

GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're heeeeeere!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be perfectly Francis, that's exactly what I would have done
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess? Black cemetery? [Reads story] Check!

And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.
We are trying here. There are native Floridian burial middens across the street from me in a waterfront lot owned by my neighbor, who is trying to sell it to a developer. The county is working hard to keep this development from happening. The county owns a preserve adjacent to it, and the owner refuses to sell, thinking she can cash in on more money. She's a granola-crunching antivaxxer hypocrite and I'm fighting this development every way I can.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.


Untrue! It happens ALL the time..There are procedures in place to handle situations where it's
obviously remains of a native person. It's all laid out in the Native America Graves Protection and
Repatriation Act and all the follow up legislation to it..Remains and any ceremonial items are either
handed over to the nation (if known), or the nation that is taking responsible for any defunct group
or are re-interred there with the Native Americans taking the lead on the ceremony and process..
 
doomsdayaddams
When the former farm bordering my property was sold to become a new high school, they found what was the local cemetery for slaves here. No record of its existence had been kept. There wasn't much slavery in this region, thank God, but the disrespect shown to those remains by completely disregarding the cemetery's existence still floors me, more than a decade later.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
GRCooper: They're heeeeeere!


WARNING:Exposure to certain patterns or backgrounds on a television screen or when playing video games may trigger epileptic seizures or blackouts in these individuals.

Metaluna Mutant
vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.


The entirety of the Americas is built on top of native burial grounds. All of it.

/which explains a lot
 
Nuclear Monk
doomsdayaddams: When the former farm bordering my property was sold to become a new high school, they found what was the local cemetery for slaves here. No record of its existence had been kept. There wasn't much slavery in this region, thank God, but the disrespect shown to those remains by completely disregarding the cemetery's existence still floors me, more than a decade later.


Just curious...what disrespect?  It's not unheard of to relocate former graves if there are no reasonable alternatives to leaving them in place.
 
stuffy
vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.


And interrupt building a multi million dollar condo? Are you mad!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
Mr. Shabooboo: vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.

Untrue! It happens ALL the time..There are procedures in place to handle situations where it's
obviously remains of a native person. It's all laid out in the Native America Graves Protection and
Repatriation Act and all the follow up legislation to it..Remains and any ceremonial items are either
handed over to the nation (if known), or the nation that is taking responsible for any defunct group
or are re-interred there with the Native Americans taking the lead on the ceremony and process..


Also, if nothing else you can't find human remains of any kind or age and expect it to just be oh fine np we'll do whatever. There's a whole mountain of hoopla that begins from that point, because how do you really know who it is?   Might be someone from a tribe 300 years ago.  Might be a severely decayed but far more modern burial from someone that got murdery - or some poor lost hiker from 1957.  That needs to be determined before they even decide what you can do finally.  Cops need to take at least a brief look, tests need to be made - shiat happens and a lot of it - all of that before you can even begin to wonder if the grave is going to cause a "No build" injunction.
 
1funguy
Mr. Shabooboo: vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.

Untrue! It happens ALL the time..There are procedures in place to handle situations where it's
obviously remains of a native person. It's all laid out in the Native America Graves Protection and
Repatriation Act and all the follow up legislation to it..Remains and any ceremonial items are either
handed over to the nation (if known), or the nation that is taking responsible for any defunct group
or are re-interred there with the Native Americans taking the lead on the ceremony and process..


dodecahedron: Let me guess? Black cemetery? [Reads story] Check!

And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.
We are trying here. There are native Floridian burial middens across the street from me in a waterfront lot owned by my neighbor, who is trying to sell it to a developer. The county is working hard to keep this development from happening. The county owns a preserve adjacent to it, and the owner refuses to sell, thinking she can cash in on more money. She's a granola-crunching antivaxxer hypocrite and I'm fighting this development every way I can.



No offense, and thank you for your honorable work, but this is FLORIDA !
You have to admit that old, rich, white people who didn't like POC when they were alive are not going to pass up a chance to make money off of them when they are dead.

Please, check in with the FBI in a northern state and open a case regarding your work,

I would be more worried about finding out what the alimentary canal of alligators looks like while its operating. Florida??
Not a chance there would be any investigation there.
 
Godscrack
I HAVE THIS MOVIE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
What?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
It's always wild to read about surprise cemeteries.  There's a town in New Mexico that grew to a decent size in the 1870s and 1880s.  It was a mostly Catholic town, and there were burials around the church.  On a hill on the other side of a river was a cemetery that people today just don't know if it was a desanctified parish cemetery or if it was a non-Catholic cemetery because the church did some real farkery with their records in the 1800s, but at some point in the late 1870s the grave markers disappeared and Anglos built their homes on the hill.  And in the 1950s, a college at the hill decided to expand and build modern buildings, so they bought up those homes, demolished them, and discovered a lot of bodies when excavating for basements and foundations.

And the Catholic church being the Catholic church, the burials in the church yard were heavily farked with.  The burials went the entire length from church building to parsonage, and going on the other side up to the county courthouse.  Those areas are now occupied by a parking lot and an HVAC system.  Were the bodies removed to a parish cemetery, or were they just paved over?  Diehard Catholics say they were moved because priests would never do something bad like that.  Protestants living in town say they weren't.  I can't remember if the priest who did all of that in the 1950s was a pedo priest, but I think he was.  He was also imported from far away, and didn't give a shiat about a lot of things, so he probably did just pick up the markers and piled them up behind the church as witnesses stated.  And maybe even threw a few broken ones out as a dumpster diver/amateur museum collector claimed.  So chances are, people parking in that parking lot are parking on top of bodies, and people enjoying the air conditioning in the summer are enjoying an HVAC system built on top of a Civil War veteran's grave.

And there were surprise cemeteries in the hills too.  For some reason, non-church and non-municipal cemeteries have shiat records.  But that is true today, people just record what they need to record, keep what they need to keep, and nobody stops to think that they should be compiling and recording in a way that would make life easy for historians 100 years from now.  And the counties do keep record of plots of land that are registered as active cemeteries for tax purposes, but once they stop being active they disappear from the database.  So surprise cemeteries happen.  There were rumors of cemeteries for the lynched Texans, but also rumors that the bodies were just tossed into the town dump.  There were smallpox outbreaks, so maybe they were contaminated cemeteries.  Or maybe they were protestant cemeteries, before the big fraternities and the synagogue built a large cemetery complex in the late 1880s.  Or family cemeteries.  The burials did have decent clothing and accessories, and the caskets were decent quality, so probably not lynched Texans, maybe smallpox victims?  But one of those surprise cemeteries had just a few things dug up by archaeologists before the property owner tore it all up for gravel, so the cemetery is lost forever.

And of course, in the territories, people wouldn't necessarily be buried in actual cemeteries.  So family burial plots happened, and disappeared because the families stopped using them or moved.  And that even happened in city limits.  Go digging in a backyard and there is a decent chance of finding a burial.

In the east coast (TFA excepted), a cemetery is a cemetery is a cemetery.  Out in New Mexico, the rule in the 1800s was anything goes, even for church cemeteries.
 
TheGreatGazoo
Mr. Shabooboo: vudukungfu: And yet, no one ever finds the graves of millions and millions of first nations persons, and says, stop digging.

Untrue! It happens ALL the time..There are procedures in place to handle situations where it's
obviously remains of a native person. It's all laid out in the Native America Graves Protection and
Repatriation Act and all the follow up legislation to it..Remains and any ceremonial items are either
handed over to the nation (if known), or the nation that is taking responsible for any defunct group
or are re-interred there with the Native Americans taking the lead on the ceremony and process..


Oxford, Alabama sorta recently had a bunch of Native American graves disturbed to put in a Sam's Club.

Source

That said, when the Catholic grade school I went to was sold, the nuns in the burial plot were moved to the big Catholic cemetery.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
If humanity is around for another million years, you won't be able to throw a stick without hitting a gravesite.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
The greatest mystery for that town is the location of the Chinese community cemetery, for the Chinese immigrants  and their families who lived there before the 1920s.  Anglos noted the funerary processions into the hills, but could never figure out where the processions went.  If the Hispaño population knew (and they probably did), they sure as shiat wouldn't give that information to the Anglos.  So that is how long-forgotten cemeteries start.
 
Fissile
25 graves?  Meh, in Jersey parts of the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are built over thousands of graves....most of them non-mob related.

The Snake Hill region of Secaucus, New Jersey, was the location of the Old Bergen Poor Farm in the late 18th century. In 1840 the southern part of Bergen became Hudson County, which later purchased the land and placed their Insane Asylum and Alms House there.[7]https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Hudson_C​ounty_Burial_Grounds

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hudson_​C​ounty_Burial_Grounds
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
Found out slaves could be indentured in Illinois for up to one year (renewable) and I'm sure records were meticulous.

Anyhoo, a story about a young slave in illinois and a paved over cemetery including war veterans.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2021/02/06/nance-legins-costley-o​f-pekin-the-first-slave-lincoln-freed/​4373306001/
 
advex101
The idea that the place where your remains are planted will be protected forever is ridiculous.  It is a foolish attempt at some sort of earthly immortality of your memory.  Goes back to when the churches had cemeteries and a believer wanted to be buried on consecrated ground.  Those who did not check all the right boxes were kept "outside" in death.  It was about power and authority then, now it's just business.
 
iron_city_ap
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
You want to leave the bodies. It's what gives your property an extra lush lawn. Why else would you build on a former cemetery?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
Interesting. The Cemetery was only in operation for 14 years before the "Powers That Be" decided a swimming pool would look better. Pretty typical land grab in the South for the period. I'm guessing they made a show of exhuming a few plots (of the more respected families) and swept over the rest.

Someone knows where the original plats for the property are. That would be the clue to identify who might be buried where. Some other clues would be at the swapped property, but it wouldn't surprise me if that hasn't been turned into a condominium.
 
doomsdayaddams
Nuclear Monk: doomsdayaddams: When the former farm bordering my property was sold to become a new high school, they found what was the local cemetery for slaves here. No record of its existence had been kept. There wasn't much slavery in this region, thank God, but the disrespect shown to those remains by completely disregarding the cemetery's existence still floors me, more than a decade later.

Just curious...what disrespect?  It's not unheard of to relocate former graves if there are no reasonable alternatives to leaving them in place.

Just curious...what disrespect?  It's not unheard of to relocate former graves if there are no reasonable alternatives to leaving them in place.


I'm talking about how the cemetery was abandoned without having moved the graves. They were there under the farm, unmarked, nearly 150 years. The excavation and reburial when the high school was built was respectful. Sorry-should have been clearer.
 
