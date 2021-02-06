 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   $2.7 million worth of meth found inside ink toner cartridges by a Texas county deputy. So what's that, maybe three ink cartridges total?   (kxan.com) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, Louisiana, Randy Thumann, Automobile, FAYETTE COUNTY, Alvaro Barrera, Interstate Highway System, Lane, Aaron Eckhart  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 2:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never mind that shiat - you're following the decoy!

What about the REAL valuable stuff - WHAT HAPPENED TO THE INK?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Never mind that shiat - you're following the decoy!

What about the REAL valuable stuff - WHAT HAPPENED TO THE INK?


Toner is those plastic granules, not really expensive.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ounce for ounce toner ink is more expensive than oil.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's three only if the cartridges have ink in them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't do meth.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Ounce for ounce toner ink is more expensive than oil.


Well yeah, but that's only because it's up there with unicorns and deities in the list of things that don't exist.

"Toner ink" is like saying "motorcycle trucks".
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never consent. There wasn't proper probable cause.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet if you actually used those cartridges, the printer would scream. Would print 9000 pages per second. Both sides. Now, we'll never know.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.