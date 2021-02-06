 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   CSB Sunday Morning: Reunited and it feels so... good?   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 9:00 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
An ex, an old friend, your kindergarten teacher, a long-lost relative - through Facebook, running into each other, calling out of the blue: Share your own true story about a time you reunited with someone you used to know, but hadn't kept in touch with.

Please keep in mind, the "S" in "CSB" stands for "Story," so you'll probably want to post more than just one-liners. The smartest and funniest CSBs go in the Fark NotNewsletters, so vote for your favorites and watch for the NotNewsletters on Wednesdays.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was married way back in the early 70s.  I had an affair with a man that lasted for nearly 10 years off and on, from the 80s into the 90s. Our daughters were best from first grade to graduation and we did things together as a 'family' more than he or I did with our actual spouses. Crazy about him. Ended up divorcing my husband and breaking off with the dude midway through the 90s, midlife crisis I guess. Packed up my shiat and moved to New York City. Got married to someone in the meantime who turned out to be an asshole, divorced him and moved back South. In the meantime, my daughter and her bestie, who were now grown ups, plotted together to separately get me and dude to sign up for Facebook. Then they made me and him friend each other and start talking again after 20 years apart. We moved in together 10 years ago, got married 6 years ago, and I wish I had never left for NYC in the first place. But hey, it's never too late if you're brave enough.

And yes, we had the famous Guinness bar towel at the reception next to the liquor.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looking forward to this thread because on Friday I went to a bar somebody I used to work with haven't seen in 5 years was there. God bless that mask I was wearing because I did not want to talk to them.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My ex and I are still are still great friends.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My first girlfriend, I spent the summer before my senior year in High school with.  We grew distant during my senior year.  I really wasn't mature enough to be in a relationship and she dated more as a hobby than a serious relationship

got in touch with her via Facebook about 10 years after I graduated.  Found out she married, divorced, and was married to a boy toy with money.  Her facebook page was filled with her going on exotic vacations. and guys commenting on how cool she was

dodged that one. If I would have changed anything I would have lost my virginity with her, just to get it out of the way, and stop it from being a hangup. I was just too damn scared to go all the way.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About 15 years ago, my oldest son and his eighth-grade science class spent two weeks in Belize. Of course the anticipation was great to see him again, and I waited with his younger brother at the airport window, eagerly searching for him.

I watched every person who got off that plane, and never saw him. WHERE WAS HE??? Naturally, I was starting to get a little frantic. But within a few minutes, he found us.

Yes, he HAD gotten off that plane.

I should have taken a picture of him before he left on that trip.

Not only had I forgotten how tall he was, I'd also forgotten that we had cut his hair short for the trip.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had the hot English teacher in school. I didn't realize it was her when I was in my 20's and flirting with her before I realized the woman taking about her book group with my mom was also my former high school English teacher.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have an opposite of reunited. In the 80s I had one of those divide and conquer "friends" "Sam" who looked for wibbly wobbly bits in people's relationships.

As in, "Gee. You don't seem to talk about him or her that much is, everything okay?" It turns out he did this for his own amusement and he had a running bet with his friends. "Watch me, I will break these two up."  He was in our circle of friends at the time and he was bouncing around from couple to couple trying to sow discord. I was dating someone who I broke up with, he didn't influence me at all, it just took its natural course. I refused to reveal very much about my relationships because, frankly, I didn't like him. I always got a skeevy feeling about him.

He went great guns for my friend "Rick" and his then wife "Sally". I was friends with both. Sally was his second wife. He broke up with his first wife, "Dee" to be with Sally Well, Sam wasted no time working on Sally to plant doubts i her mind. "Are you sure you're doing the right thing" leaning in close with Mike Pence deep set eyes.

Sally told me that sometimes he would sit there in silence, breaking into chuckle for some inexplicable reason.

One day, I met the two douchebags he was in contact with. They were every bit the coked up 80s brooks brothers douchebags from the ritzy part of town you'd expect.

Then I began to wonder about Sam. Why is he hanging out with people on the wrong side of the tracks? He was from the North side of Indianapolis hanging out with west siders.

I got a clue when I walked by his computer and he quickly shut it off, looking guilty. I began to put the pieces together that he was playing a game with those two douche friends.

Sally and Rick did eventually break up and Rick married a third time.

Fast forward 30 years and who tries to step back into Rick and his new wife's life but Sam. Rick in the early 00s had a series of strokes caused by a car accident and years of unhealthy living. So he's now malleable. And what does Sam do with this mushbrain now? Fills his head full of "you should get back in touch with the old gang, including your second wife Sally." So Rick is now obsessed with his second wife again. And Rick is texting me with wistful "remember how it used to be" Sally is married and has three grown children now. The last thing she needs is Rick pulling at her and "trying to get the gang back together." I wondered what was causing him to be so obsessive. He finally texted me in November "oh Sam's here and he wants your number so he can text you. Here's his."

I texted back, "Do NOT give him my number". And as for Sam's number. Block.

Rick just went in for heart surgery and the last thing he needs is Sam whispering in his ear.

And his wife Kathy is NOT happy with Rick or Sam and is constantly worn out with his constant obsession for his ex wives and "getting the gang back together.
" It's especially tough since some of them are now dead.

So I know this might not be the story you all want to hear but it's why I don't attend reunions or post on Facebook pages of people who want reunions. It keeps us from moving forward in life and meeting new people.  And also people who are catfishes and trolls and game players don't change.

End of NCSB
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best I can do is (almost literally) being run into by my childhood friend. I was walking down our street, and he came out of his old driveway right in front of me. His wife was driving, so I blame her. :P

We kind of drifted in high school (kinda like the kids in Stand By Me) but it wasn't out of spite or acrimony. We were just in different circles.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family loved to Rural PA when I was 4. Probably my first friend was the girl 3 houses down the same age. Her family moved away after 1st grade and I always wondered what happened to her.

Fast forward to 1986. I'm at a track meet at a rival high school. I know one of the girls on their team pretty well.  We're catching up between our respective events and she asks me "Do you know Jen (last name redacted)?" Yeah - but I haven't seen her since we were 6. "She's on our team."

Get the fark outta here!

So we reconnected. Stayed in touch through college (my college was close to her family, hera was about an hour away). Hung out once in a while when we were both in the area. After graduation we drifted apart again. I moved to NJ - I didn't know where she went.

Life goes on. I move down the shore & get married in 1999.

Sometime in early 2010 we reconnect again. I don't remember how - but I was going through a divorce so I probably started reflecting on my past & tried to find as many old friends as I could.

She's in Oregon. Married with 2 adorable kids. Tells me her sister lives in NJ (about an hour from me) and she & her family are coming out for a visit in June. I should come say hello.

Naturally I did. We hadn't seen other since 1990/1991.

A story like this is supposed to end with us somehow getting together. Nah. I'm happily remarried. Jen had to deal with her own divorce a few years ago & is still in Oregon. Her sister moved to Texas, so we haven't seen each other since that last time. But we do stay in contact. Christmas cards, emails, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size

1st day of Kindergarten. September 1974. Kenpton, PA

Fark user imageView Full Size

June 2010. Flemingron, NJ
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.