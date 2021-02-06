 Skip to content
 
(Manchester Evening News)   Police break up illegal lockdown drinking den with ten people and two 'surprised' sheep. "The wool wasn't pulled over our eyes"   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
    Manchester, Lancashire, Rossendale Police Facebook page, Greater Manchester  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 "Those fined were found to be highly intoxicated in the industrial unit located on a business estate."

I couldn't find any women to come to our party in the storage locker... how about ewe?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, I know it's a stereotype.  I know it's cliche.  But even as disgusting as they are, stereotypes can be accurate.  So I'm just going to say it.  Because you and I know it to be true.  Those sheep were running that speakeasy.
 
Jacksplatt79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a shot everytime you read " surprised sheep"
How do they know they were surprised?
What was about to befall these sheep?
What already happened to these sheep?

We need answers
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'..........but you have the ugly one. '
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do ye reckon the call me McTavish, the Bartender? Anyway, that's the sheriff's wife!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy sheeps
Youtube WsnmY8iWMVs
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jacksplatt79: How do they know they were surprised?


The just felt it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pup.socket: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsnmY8iW​MVs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Name checks out!
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait! I can explain...
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Were they feeling a bit sheepish?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's the sheep involved..

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But just ONE sheep...
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Scottish strippers?
 
