Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: The Bends

Description: Show us things that are bent or twisted. Note: Any people must be in the physical act of bending or twisting, not merely twisted in personality.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/slowly collapsing dock
//Mooresville, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
A selection of feathered contortionists:

Mallard making a midflight correction

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Green Heron

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Cedar Waxwing, possibly intoxicated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0148 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/tri-colored heron
//Wilmington, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0010 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sinai highway
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
El Malpais Park, New Mexico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bendy, bendy St. Louis Arch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
3
Bent wire art work by our son.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bendy bridge.
* this file is similar to another I submitted in an earlier theme, but it is a different shot.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bendy neck
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bendy note
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(1/3)

Ohio Waterfall

Fark user imageView Full Size

I found this waterfall because I thought contours were wrong on a map I was making
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(2/3)

Spiral Staircase at the Peterson Automobile Museum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(3/3)

A Salamander my coworker found...indoors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Danger Noodle by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Drop Infinity by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This isn't a French horn you see every day. Most are either single horns in F or double horns in F and Bb (literally two horns joined together). This one is a single Bb horn, which has far less tubing than a single F horn.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bb Single French Horn by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Granite Creek, Wyoming
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get Bent.  The pole, that is.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Disappointment Valley, Colorado
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bent neck, walking on water
 
RagnarD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old Corral in Hams Fork River Valley, Wyoming
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eclipse shadows - sun through trees.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Journey round the bend.  Parowan Gap, Utah
 
