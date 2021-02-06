 Skip to content
 
(The Intercept)   This counts as biological terrorism, right?
    Deportation, United States Department of Homeland Security, Immigration, Cameroon, Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cameroonian asylum-seekers  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fire them, blacklist them, ship them to Gitmo, and weld the door shut behind them.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Fire them, blacklist them, ship them to Gitmo, and weld the door shut behind them.


And send Glenn Greenwald there too.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ICE are Nazis, and I'm more than a little worried why Biden hasn't done something about them yet.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey Biden, something requires your attention over here.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every farking day is a reminder that Hitler and company Literal just copied America on all of their policies.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's cop talk.  They watch a lot of 80's teen movies and talk like a poorly written bad boyfriend and his rich friends because they think it's tough.
They probably started that covid ward threat with, "look, pal" or "hey, buddy!"
 
Felgraf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Abolish.
Ice.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Fire them, blacklist them, ship them to Gitmo, and weld the door shut behind them.

And send Glenn Greenwald there too.


What did Gulag Glenn do this time?
 
