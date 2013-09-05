 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Connie takes up taxidermy, Liz gets on a quiz show to win money for a dress and Clark takes care of some fur smugglers, then pursues a story about a special voice machine   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Taxidermist - 6/19/49 - To get some money for vacation time, Connie joins Stretch, Harriet and Walter taking up taxidermy.

My Favorite Husband - Quiz Show - 11/25/49 - Liz wants to buy a new dress and Iris suggests appearing on a quiz show to get the money.  Featuring Frank Nelson as Happy Hal Brubaker the quizmaster.

Superman - Fur Smuggling - Parts 4 to 6 - 7/21 - 7/25/41 - The fur smugglers try to get their furs back from Clark, thinking he's a government agent.
Dr Roebling and the Voice Machine - Parts 1 - 2 - 7/28 - 7/30/41. A 15 parter about a man who develops a machine so special the government is willing to pay tens of millions for it, but the evil nephew has other ideas.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie makes an "appearance" tonight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter storm warning tomorrow.  Good thing I don't need to go anywhere.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're off!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Winter storm warning tomorrow.  Good thing I don't need to go anywhere.



Sunday

Increasing clouds and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the better sounding ones, found it at 128kbps instead of the usual 32
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Winter storm warning tomorrow.  Good thing I don't need to go anywhere.


Sunday

Increasing clouds and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.


I'm on the 2-4" / 4-8" line.  Which means they won't know until after it's over.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Have you any idea what it takes to stuff an ox?" LOL!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This must be Minerva.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmm...banker's hours
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole!
 
