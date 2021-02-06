 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   Maybe we shouldn't give people that already have abused their power more power   (msnbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Power hungry.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perhaps we shouldn't rely on the police to solve every social problem.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Perhaps we shouldn't rely on the police to solve every social problem.


They did a good job stopping the neighborhood dogs from barking.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They will always find and capitalize on excuses to make power grabs.
They will never willingly relinquish power gained.

/the most amazing variant of the modern age is stuff that is being done that will not stand in court because 1) they use it to find other stuff that will stand up in court 2) hey, with the patriot act, who needs courts
//you can be held indefinitely without actually being charged with anything
///the problem is that there is no criminalization of the eavesdropping nor any false arrests
 
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear subby,

How about "Maybe we shouldn't give more power to people who have already abused their power."

See how that works. It breaks down much more simply. At the core it's 'We should not give more power'. The subject verb and object are obvious. Who? We. We What? We shouldn't give. We shouldn't give what? more power. More power to who? To people who have already abused power.

Make  the language work for you. Take control of it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WithinReason: CruiserTwelve: Perhaps we shouldn't rely on the police to solve every social problem.

They did a good job stopping the neighborhood dogs from barking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA - It's a lack of will from law enforcement and inconsistent enforcement of existing law.

Well, that and a two tiered justice system where the elites get 'inconsistent enforcement of existing law', and the rest of us get the American version of the Gestapo. But, of course, if I just use some bootstraps...

/pathetic
//said it before, until you remove the profits being made (and the power retained) by keeping us at each others throats, nothing is going to change
///guess which agency is most used to keep us at each others throats...
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA - It's a lack of will from law enforcement and inconsistent enforcement of existing law.

Well, that and a two tiered justice system where the elites get 'inconsistent enforcement of existing law', and the rest of us get the American version of the Gestapo. But, of course, if I just use some bootstraps...


And when they "enforce" the law like with George Floyd and get called out for abuse, they argue that they were merely enforcing the law. Too many years of letting this pass, excusing behavior, hiring the wrong people to enforce the laws, they won't give up this power.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
stand on a Black man's head until he's dead "Don't break the law asshole."

open the door so white terrorists can commit sedition "Let's not get carried away with police power"


Wash, rinse, repeat for 160 years.
 
