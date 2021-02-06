 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Snake in a plane ... what do you do, hotshot? This guy unharnessed and bailed out   (planeandpilotmag.com) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
rtt80s.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shoot the plane?
 
lithven
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [rtt80s.com image 441x585]


Came for Reggie. Wasn't disappointed.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why in hell do reporters call it a "baton"?  It's a farking CLUB.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm tired of all these melon-farming yaks on this Monday-Friday plane!

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Why in hell do reporters call it a "baton"?  It's a farking CLUB.


Actually, it's a snake.
I'm thinking you meant to post in the previous thread about the capital terrorist, but that's a snake as well.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or he crashed for a different reason and the snake is a rationally sympathetic excuse.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
snakes in strange places trifecta in play.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Technically, isn't it just jumping out if you are still on the ground?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Why in hell do reporters call it a "baton"?  It's a farking CLUB.


(I know this is for that other thread, but even so - it's a baton because the guy is white. if he were to hand it to a POC, it'd become a club. same principle as finding vs looting.)
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image image 425x358]


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A snake, no.

A SPIDER, however...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Why in hell do reporters call it a "baton"?  It's a farking CLUB.


Baton:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Club:

cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x358]


These planes are all Euclidean, and the coordinate systems on them are all Cartesian. These things are orthogonal, trust me.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably worth a shot even if the plane was already airborne.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

