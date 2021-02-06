 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   I don't like that guy. He's owes me money and he's supposed to be in rehab. Yeah, that's him spraying that Capitol cop with mace   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like an upright, God-fearing citizen.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is not the first time Schwartz has been charged with a violent crime. In April 2020 in Owensboro, he was found guilty of making a terroristic threat and being a felon in possession of a handgun after he had "made verbal threats to kill [his girlfriend] and her son," according to court records viewed by BuzzFeed News.

Schwartz was sentenced to two years of probation for the incident.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Arrest him.
Put him in a cell.
Tell him he is under "suicide watch"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"ARRRGHHH, it's time to raid the Capitol ya mateys!"
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just love how most of them aren't wearing masks because they think  COVID is a hoax and they don't want to look like beta cucks and it's the reason so many of them are going to jail.😆
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With friends like that, looks like he's getting an enema
 
