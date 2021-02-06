 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Zookeeper killed after tigers escape. A bit harsh   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, West Kalimantan, Tourism, Indonesia, 47-year-old zookeeper, Tiger, Nearby tourist attractions, tigers' enclosure, hard time  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2021 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
THAT GOD DAMN CAROLE BASKIN!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
golf clap for subs
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 259x194]


i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Sorry folks. LOL.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: THAT GOD DAMN CAROLE BASKIN!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, my.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.