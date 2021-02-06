 Skip to content
 
(WKRN Nashville)   Man films "prank" robbery, fails to "inform" victims of prank, ends up "dead"   (wkrn.com) divider line
    20-year-old Timothy Wilks  
posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 7:54 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brought knives to a gun fight
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There -is- such a thing as felony stupid.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A "prank"...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snarfangel: A "prank"...
[Fark user image 500x221] [View Full Size image _x_]


Schrodinger's douchebag in street-crime form.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised more of this didn't happen during that whole creepy clown era we had.

/Ahh, simpler times.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The best pranks are the ones where the "pranker" gets punched hard in the face... but I'll accept this as well.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd caution against doing that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snarfangel: A "prank"...
[Fark user image 500x221] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah. Are there really people that stupid?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Snarfangel: A "prank"...
[Fark user image 500x221] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah. Are there really people that stupid?


"Ashton Kutcher made millions doing it, so surely everyone else can, too!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "prank" would be putting a potato up his car's tailpipe or a glob of Crisco under the door handle.

Brandishing a weapon and confronting someone in the U.S. is a good way to find out if they are carrying a gun, especially in a "stand your ground" state.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buyyourproduct.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be listed in the dictionary as the canonical example of the phrase "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. One less youtube moron.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the video turn out?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when fark a stranger in the ass!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: How did the video turn out?


It has a killer ending.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a "shame"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: There -is- such a thing as felony stupid.


That would be "terminally stupid".
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scanman61: How did the video turn out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scanman61: How did the video turn out?


Not good, it has blood so now they can't monetize it
 
70Ford
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NSFW
Chappelle's Show | Bank Robbery | Full episode 3 (2003)
Youtube wyjai8LrrzE
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Good. One less youtube moron.


Seems that something like that would be a TOS violation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder if this would have been a "prank" robbery if the victims had given up and handed over their stuff.
Think they would have said: "Oh, hey, we were just fooling!"?
I'm not convinced.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Play stupid games...
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was the robber cute? Because if he was, that would be unfortunate, even as he was totally asking for it.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any "prank" where both sides wouldn't be able to see the fun of it after the fact isn't a prank, it's being a bully.

This "prank" went wrong, and someone died... But even ignoring all that, what would have been the "good" outcome?  "Haha! you thought you were going to die, shiat your pants, and probably won't feel safe outdoors for months! Got ya!"


The other "robbers" should be booked with 1st degree murder, since someone died as a direct result of their little stunt.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: I wonder if this would have been a "prank" robbery if the victims had given up and handed over their stuff.
Think they would have said: "Oh, hey, we were just fooling!"?
I'm not convinced.


TFA claims that they were planning on doing this several times, so it is quite possible that they have it recorded.  On the other hand, the detectives could just say, "meh, we can use their statements to convict for felony murder.  No reason to bother with attempted armed robbery."

/suspect it is  "armed robbery"
//once you say "gimme your dough" and either brandish or threaten the use of weapons (whether they exist or not)
///anyone finish their GDE law?
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is how all "pranks" against strangers should end; soon, all "pranks" against strangers would end.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just a prank, bro
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably will be their most-viewed video.

Too bad they didn't live to see it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'm surprised more of this didn't happen during that whole creepy clown era we had.

/Ahh, simpler times.


Because 99% of the creepy clown "sightings" weren't real so there wasn't anyone to shoot.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A "prank" would be putting a potato up his car's tailpipe or a glob of Crisco under the door handle.

Brandishing a weapon and confronting someone in the U.S. is a good way to find out if they are carrying a gun, especially in a "stand your ground" state.
---


Especially since it (article) 'happened around 9:20 p.m'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skrewewe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

