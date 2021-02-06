 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's a handy dandy time-lapse animation of smartphones moving from Trump's Insurrection rally to the Capitol
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And along the same lines, here's an animated map of Parler users heading to the capital at the same time.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow! I even saw a shockwave. That is fascinating.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Con sequins will never be the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


They are even bigger dumbasses when you consider that some of them think Bill Gates is trying to put microchips in them in order to track them.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What which of dumbasses.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dejareviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All the same people independently decided to go down the street. Amazing.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's actually Trump's Antifa Rally
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can see the moment they were all hacked!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

[Fark user image image 360x240]


Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/​y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/
 
winterbraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly zero Turnip supporters were clearly at the riot, so antifa is real and Hillary therefore coordinated everything on a competitor to Parler which is only available by invite from Soros, named "Parlay" after the pirate term meaning "don't shoot me I'm a pantywaist who's been ordered to have a conversation with you and if I die no one will mourn me because negotiating with the enemy is something we don't do but I'm nonetheless here".
 
winterbraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [dejareviewer.files.wordpress.com image 400x264]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: And along the same lines, here's an animated map of Parler users heading to the capital at the same time.


Send all of them to Gitmo.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb phones.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a slime mold latching onto food.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [dejareviewer.files.wordpress.com image 400x264]


Game over, man!  GAME OVER!!!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: All the same people independently decided to go down the street. Amazing.


Pure coincidence, I'm sure.   Trumpers have assured me that MAGA-believing Patriots are strong-minded, independent thinkers who resist groupthink and carefully weigh the consequences of any given situation before acting, unlike conformist liberals and and emotional progressives.

/s
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Also I bet they don't think twice about:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which congress critter will be the first to claim that true Trump supporters stayed far away from the capitol and all of the people who entered the building were *hardcore* crisis actors.

/so hardcore that they have attended Trump rallies for years waiting for this opportunity, apparently
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/


What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.
 
winterbraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumbled: Dumb phones.


I bought a smartphone but I'm still dumb!
clearly, phone is broken.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If us common internet dwellers can see this kind of information, can you imagine what the FBI has in their arsenal?
 
BMulligan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Wow! I even saw a shockwave. That is fascinating.


It reinforces my hypothesis that compressions and rarefactions in traffic density propagate as waves.

This is the sort of thing I fixate on when I'm driving.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls. I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls. I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.


Consumers have rights! You should take it into the shop and make a complaint. They won't have a leg to stand on when you put the box on the counter and tell them to call it!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Also I bet they don't think twice about:
[Fark user image 592x520]

[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Also I bet they don't think twice about:
[Fark user image 592x520]


Wouldn't matter.  Although your phone doesn't report your location to that particular app, the cell towers know it - they told the phone what to tell the app.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.


or no friends.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.


And you all laughed at me when I showed you the faraday cage I keep my phone in!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [dejareviewer.files.wordpress.com image 400x264]


Thankfully a solutions has presented itself.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.


Was the box grounded and did you remember to turn off the phone by running the battery to zero?
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Send all of them to Gitmo.

Send all of them to Gitmo.


With their phones so we can keep track...

And point and laugh.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/


Which is why when I'm doing crimes, I turn my phone off entirely.  When committing sedition, I usually pull the battery.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

[Fark user image 360x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


These are people who think Bill Gates wants to chip them so he can always know where they are.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the biggest talking points I've been hearing lately is that it was impossible for it to be Trump supporters because he was still speaking when it happened. Maybe he was speaking to them conference call.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not at all incitement.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I can't believe they all got the vaccine.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: or no friends.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

or no friends.


I have lots of friends.  That Amway salesperson, for instance.  We had a lovely conversation for nearly an hour last week.  Or those nice Mormon missionaries.  I'm not sure why they were so desperate to get out of my basement, but it was probably nothing.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: And you all laughed at me when I showed you the faraday cage I keep my phone in!

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

And you all laughed at me when I showed you the faraday cage I keep my phone in!


True genius is never appreciated in its own time.  Take heart.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: All the dumbasses who complain about the gubbmint tracking their phones don't bother to go to settings and turn off location?

[Fark user image image 360x240]


and a lot of them being anti mask was also super helpful. Not the best or brightest but the most unintentionally cooperative.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Which congress critter will be the first to claim that true Trump supporters stayed far away from the capitol and all of the people who entered the building were *hardcore* crisis actors.

/so hardcore that they have attended Trump rallies for years waiting for this opportunity, apparently


Antifa plays the long game, that's why they are so dangerous. It's like all those RINOs that have been members of the party during the decades that the one true Republican was giving money to democrats.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: Was the box grounded and did you remember to turn off the phone by running the battery to zero?

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

Was the box grounded and did you remember to turn off the phone by running the battery to zero?


No, but I also removed the battery and smashed it with a hammer.  That works the same, right?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winterbraid: Jumbled: Dumb phones.

I bought a smartphone but I'm still dumb!
clearly, phone is broken.


You have to rub it on your forehead so the smart can sync up with your brain. Duh.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Many of these people are concerned that a vaccine will track them.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live a quarter mile from a NSA satellite office and maybe 10 miles from NSA proper. I just assume they know where I am and what I'm doing at all times, and I'm a boring nobody.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: I have lots of friends.  That Amway salesperson, for instance.  We had a lovely conversation for nearly an hour last week.  Or those nice Mormon missionaries.  I'm not sure why they were so desperate to get out of my basement, but it was probably nothing.

[Fark user image image 360x240]

Ahem.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/y​our-smartphone-can-be-tracked-even-if-​gps-location-services-are-turned-off/

What if we always keep our phone sealed up inside of a lead box?  Betcha didn't think of that, didya?

For some reason, I never seem to receive phone calls.  I'm sure it's pure coincidence, though.

or no friends.

I have lots of friends.  That Amway salesperson, for instance.  We had a lovely conversation for nearly an hour last week.  Or those nice Mormon missionaries.  I'm not sure why they were so desperate to get out of my basement, but it was probably nothing.


Don't forget to offer the nice Mormon boys an ice cold beer.


// Why do you always take two Mormons fishing?
/// If you only take one, they drink all your beer.
 
