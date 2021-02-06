 Skip to content
 
(Stuff.co.nz)   You are 95 years old and once worked as a secretary to a Commander of a concentration camp? We are now charging you as an accessory to the murder of 10,000 prisoners   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only after allowing their best years to be spent free.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't care how healthy you are, there's no such thing as a young 95 yo. It may border on unethical to charge someone that old for a crime that old.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah...now they get health care, in room meal service, tv and internet for free.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
let it go, it's ancient history
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they also going to charge the Jewish prisoners who were forced to operate the ovens etc.?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this the one that they are charging in juvenile court, because she was underaged at the time?

I'm all for getting the actual Nazis no matter how old, but this one seems a bit of a stretch.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm meh on this. If it was the commander, yes. Of course.

But a secretary....
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stories like this make we wanna play New Vegas again. I really like what they did with the Enclave in that game.

Heck, what am I saying...? I just always wanna play New Vegas.

♪  BIG IROOON - BIG IRON ♪
♪  AND THE STRANGER THERE AMONG THEM HAD A BIG IRON ON HIS HIP ♪
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If we forget about this we might as well forget about all crimes against humanity
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Are they also going to charge the Jewish prisoners who were forced to operate the ovens etc.?


No. Now go back to 4chan to whine about Soros there
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have no problem with this. It's worth it just to make other criminals afraid for the rest of their lives. "Oh, damn, I was involved in Tuskegee, giving men Syphilis on purpose. Are they gonna still come for me?" I want that fear to loom over anyone who thinks they got away with something awful.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Asinine?

Throw him in the clink right now.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the article, it states that the camp commander was convicted and given a whopping sentence of nine years in prison in 1957.  Why wasn't she charged back then?  Surely they were aware that she was a secretary at this camp, which killed 65,000 people.

If the camp commander was only given nine years in prison, how long of a sentence is a 95 year old woman going to serve? (answer, none, she won't be going to prison, she won't even be found fit enough to stand trial)
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hang him.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why wasn't she charged back then?


Denazification courts had a lotta defendants on their hands. Even with all the data available, I doubt that what she did would have risen to the attention of the authorities who were not looking for secretaries and guards at the time.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or her. Whatever. Hang her.

She's a Nazi, and the only appropriate place for Nazism is under the trap door of a gallows.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bring her to trial. The "my windows faced the other way" defense is a little weak.

If the judge/jury decides that it wasn't a crime, or isn't worth any punishment, so be it and move on.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mr_a: Bring her to trial. The "my windows faced the other way" defense is a little weak.

If the judge/jury decides that it wasn't a crime, or isn't worth any punishment, so be it and move on.


Yes, and I'm sure 'she knew nothing'
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey! My grandfather died in a concentration camp. He fell out of a tower and broke his neck.
/runs away
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: mr_a: Bring her to trial. The "my windows faced the other way" defense is a little weak.

If the judge/jury decides that it wasn't a crime, or isn't worth any punishment, so be it and move on.

Yes, and I'm sure 'she knew nothing'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Missed it by (fingers together) that much.  Lived just a little too long.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: BunkyBrewman: Why wasn't she charged back then?

Denazification courts had a lotta defendants on their hands. Even with all the data available, I doubt that what she did would have risen to the attention of the authorities who were not looking for secretaries and guards at the time.


They haven't been that busy over the past 64 years.

I'm genuinely curious on the number of nazis charged with war crimes since the end of WWII and why it took so long to get to her.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cman: BunkyBrewman: Why wasn't she charged back then?

Denazification courts had a lotta defendants on their hands. Even with all the data available, I doubt that what she did would have risen to the attention of the authorities who were not looking for secretaries and guards at the time.

They haven't been that busy over the past 64 years.

I'm genuinely curious on the number of nazis charged with war crimes since the end of WWII and why it took so long to get to her.


The laws were changed in 2011 to allow going after any- and everyone who had anything to do with any concentration camp.  German lawyers love this and make very good livings off it.  The race is on to get in on that action before they all die.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BunkyBrewman: cman: BunkyBrewman: Why wasn't she charged back then?

Denazification courts had a lotta defendants on their hands. Even with all the data available, I doubt that what she did would have risen to the attention of the authorities who were not looking for secretaries and guards at the time.

They haven't been that busy over the past 64 years.

I'm genuinely curious on the number of nazis charged with war crimes since the end of WWII and why it took so long to get to her.

The laws were changed in 2011 to allow going after any- and everyone who had anything to do with any concentration camp.  German lawyers love this and make very good livings off it.  The race is on to get in on that action before they all die.


TIL

thanks
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with this considering how enormous (and lots of other adjectives I could have chosen) these crimes were.

This is serious enough to warrant absolutely no assumed statute of limitations for anyone involved in any way.

For any genocides going on today, I would have no problem with those lowest on the totem pole being brought to trial in 40, 50, 60, 70 years if need be.

You have an obligation as a human to do whatever it takes to not participate in genocides.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, i dunno.

on one hand, yeah.

on the other hand, really?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that b*tch Mimi from Accounts Payable was up to something! Oh, she was always telling people " just a moment", well turns out that was their LAST moment!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: I have no problem with this. It's worth it just to make other criminals afraid for the rest of their lives. "Oh, damn, I was involved in Tuskegee, giving men Syphilis on purpose. Are they gonna still come for me?" I want that fear to loom over anyone who thinks they got away with something awful.


Take note, Trumpers
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BunkyBrewman: cman: BunkyBrewman: Why wasn't she charged back then?

Denazification courts had a lotta defendants on their hands. Even with all the data available, I doubt that what she did would have risen to the attention of the authorities who were not looking for secretaries and guards at the time.

They haven't been that busy over the past 64 years.

I'm genuinely curious on the number of nazis charged with war crimes since the end of WWII and why it took so long to get to her.

The laws were changed in 2011 to allow going after any- and everyone who had anything to do with any concentration camp.  German lawyers love this and make very good livings off it.  The race is on to get in on that action before they all die.


How long before we can get that for the Capitol Riots?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for this person. One of my aunts on my mother's side survived the camps. Let this scumbag roast in hell.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I knew that b*tch Mimi from Accounts Payable was up to something! Oh, she was always telling people " just a moment", well turns out that was their LAST moment!


i never watched this show
any good?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seems like if she was really guilty she should've been charged decades ago. OTOH, fark nazis
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
good,nazi assholes are never too old to prosecute.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
is no one going after the guys that supplied the gas ???
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: [Fark user image 425x549]
Seems like if she was really guilty she should've been charged decades ago. OTOH, fark nazis


Fark Nazis in the ass with a barbed-wire and sandpaper dildo lubed with hydrochloric acid and jalapeno juice.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Are they also going to charge the Jewish prisoners who were forced to operate the ovens etc.?


They always killed the Sonderkommando, Socrates.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A camp guard with a known history of brutality and murder?  Yep, go to trial.  I don't care if you are old and near death.  But a secretary who unlikely to have any say in what happened?  Not so sure about that.  It seems they are grasping at straws to keep the hunt for nazis going on.  If they could prove she picked who went on the death lists they'd have something, but more than likely she did nothing of the sort.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WTP 2: is no one going after the guys that supplied the gas ???


A lot of them got prosecuted back in the day. Not enough of them, but the ones who knew what was going on did get prosecuted.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are We The Baddies? - The German Soldiers
Youtube 8JOpPNra4bw
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mr_a: Bring her to trial. The "my windows faced the other way" defense is a little weak.

If the judge/jury decides that it wasn't a crime, or isn't worth any punishment, so be it and move on.


It means that she did not see anything.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Lurky McLurkerton: [Fark user image 425x549]
Seems like if she was really guilty she should've been charged decades ago. OTOH, fark nazis

Fark Nazis in the ass with a barbed-wire and sandpaper dildo lubed with hydrochloric acid and jalapeno juice.


And then when you're done pour salt on their wounds.
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh good lord. the world has plenty of modern crooks to worry about. this is just theater.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If she was known and they passed her by earlier, I tend to think changing their minds and laws now is a bit weak.  But if she slipped under the radar and went all, "Nazis?  What Nazis?  I was staying with my cousin in Pola...Fran...Sweden the last 8 years," and just went back to her life...  Yeah.  Go ahead.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: Or her. Whatever. Hang her.

She's a Nazi, and the only appropriate place for Nazism is under the trap door of a gallows.


Then we should have hung the entire country after the war if this is the standard.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A camp guard with a known history of brutality and murder?  Yep, go to trial.  I don't care if you are old and near death.  But a secretary who unlikely to have any say in what happened?  Not so sure about that.  It seems they are grasping at straws to keep the hunt for nazis going on.  If they could prove she picked who went on the death lists they'd have something, but more than likely she did nothing of the sort.


Here in the US we have the felony murder law.
If you are involved in a crime, even if you didn't pull the trigger, you are guilty.

Same thing here.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Age doesn't matter.  Nazis who worked at concentration camps deserve their time in court and their time in prison.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is taking place in Germany. There will be a court ruling on whether she will stand trial. I'm not generally in the business of yelling Germany what to do about Nazism or those involved in it. I think they can handle it themselves.
 
