Dallas Zoo's "As the Crow Flies" training class is a complete success
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail for the zoo, win for the crow.

It's unethical to cage animals as an attraction. I know zoos are a convenient way to see/study exotic animals up close, but still...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh.  Planet of the Crows, eh?  Didn't see that one coming.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Accept it. He just wasn't that in to you any more.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just self-isolating from Corvid-19.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Fail for the zoo, win for the crow.

It's unethical to cage animals as an attraction. I know zoos are a convenient way to see/study exotic animals up close, but still...


A lot of animals in captivity in certain programs, especially ones that are wild (or were) are rehab or rescue animals who wouldn't be able to function in the wild. Either because of unintended domestication, past injuries, removal from other domestic circumstances, or were bred in captivity in the first place. A lot of near-roadkill ends up at wildlife preserves after rehabilitation. In some cases, the rehabilitation takes so long that they effectively wind up domesticated.

In some cases, animals in those programs are part of a breeding program to restore wild numbers to what they should be. If there were no captive red pandas, there would be no red pandas.

CSB have done work for a wild animal vet. Once saw a captive bear in for some broken stuff.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alright, who the hell put a wife-beater shirt on a damn bird?!  That's messed up, folks.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pied crows...
I watched 'Kiki's Delivery Service' last night and wondered what was up with the white-striped crows.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pied Crow

A mile high?

MST3K- Bake Sale
Youtube MDJDTbaY2d0
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He shall return... Nevermore
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone in the neighborhood found him...


...Delicious.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: Thirsty zookeeper wants you to slide into their DMs for offsite meet and grope.

My journalism standards have suffered from reading soooo much tripe.
 
