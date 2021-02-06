 Skip to content
(CBS News)   50 years of data from 18 countries shows Trickle Down Economics has never worked. Ever   (cbsnews.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's just a golden shower for the rich?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"WE HAVEN'T EVER TRIED IT LONG ENOUGH!!!" is what these scumbag greed-pigs always howl in defense of the indefensible.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
obligatory jpg
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It worked really well at teaching those of wealth how to keep from letting any of it trickle away.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People who think that actually works are like couches at a rich person's house, waiting for some billionaire's wallet to fall down into the cushions, and all they end up getting are caviar farts and maybe some pocket lint.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Senator Warren, taxing wealth in excess of $50 million at 2 percent per year. Wealth above $1 billion would face an additional 1 percent tax. It would apply to seventy-five thousand households and would raise some $2.8 trillion over a decade-more than making up for the tax cuts passed in 2017.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Senator Warren, taxing wealth in excess of $50 million at 2 percent per year. Wealth above $1 billion would face an additional 1 percent tax. It would apply to seventy-five thousand households and would raise some $2.8 trillion over a decade-more than making up for the tax cuts passed in 2017.


I'm always reminded of that guy who did the rice video where one grain of rice represents $100,000.

Most people simply cannot wrap their heads around what a massively huge number "a billion" is.  Many of them, living in broken-down trailers in the sticks, still vote for Republicans though, lest any Black folks get a break.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


You can become wealthy in America if you only work a little harder.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


Law & Order / Thin Blue Line
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


Raising the minimum wage causes inflation
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
no shiat
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


* "Equal Rights" REALLY means "Special Rights"
* REVERSE Racism
* Minimum Wage laws are inherently undemocratic
* Family, not Government, should care for the needs of the disabled.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

soopey: make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
[Snip]
What else can we think of?

You can become wealthy in America if you only work a little harder.


* Meritocracy is REAL, and WORKS
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


* Block as many eligible voters as possible
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

soopey: make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?

You can become wealthy in America if you only work a little harder.


Biggest lie since 'I won't come inside you'.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


That mass incarceration has any efffect on lowering cirme?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


Maybe we need to flip the question and ask whether there are any GOP supported by reality?  That actually help anyone who isn't a rich white man?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, a study that proves moderately reducing the wealthy class' tax rate does not produce results for the rest of the economy.

Which obviously means the taxes weren't cut ENOUGH
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wrong, subby: "The incomes of the rich grew much faster in countries where tax rates were lowered."

Trickle down has the intended effect.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Republican idea.
Of course it doesn't work.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

soopey: make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?

You can become wealthy in America if you only work a little harder.


I'm counting on the lottery!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Wrong, subby: "The incomes of the rich grew much faster in countries where tax rates were lowered."

Trickle down has the intended effect.


Touche.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked for some:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


US industry is being strangled by excessive regulation.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pissing down your back and telling you it's raining.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
economictranscript.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, because no one became Digital Revolution millionaires - e.g., "the millionaire next door" - in the 1990s.

We get it, Fark - all Republicans are stupid. Biden is a farking genius.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
even if it did trickle down
it's a farking TRICKLE
most of us are supposed to live on a trickle? share it? wtf?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
billanddavescocktailhour.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It worked in WWII.  (More than 50 years ago, notably.)  That was a bit of different situation since it was a rare time when you could expect the people benefitting from tax cuts to actually reinvest it.  (Even still I'm guessing there was some extra regulation in to ensure tax breaks and contracts were used as intended, though I don't know off hand.)  But, I'm just saying.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure it has.  I bet you'll find it has worked every time.  Everywhere the wealthy have convinced people to try it they've widened the wealth gap even further.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?


* Universal healthcare is unaffordable 
* Drug legalization increases crime
* The market works flawlessly if you let it
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trickle down seems to work for the billionaires.

Most people get big numbers wrong:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

I've had discussions with politicians and university leaders who deal with huge budgets that seem to have the perception that 100 million is larger than 1 billion.  You have to drive the point home they got their numbers backwards and sometimes they will correct their thinking but not always.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Yes, because no one became Digital Revolution millionaires - e.g., "the millionaire next door" - in the 1990s.

We get it, Fark - all Republicans are stupid. Biden is a farking genius.


Awwww, did junior not get his time with mommy this weekend?  Poor baby, next time you shouldn't play in your own feces, then you wouldn't get sent to time out...
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: [billanddavescocktailhour.com image 850x1133]


Del Tha Funkee Homosapien - Pissin' On Your Steps
Youtube -LjjKphDSm0
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?

* "Equal Rights" REALLY means "Special Rights"
* REVERSE Racism
* Minimum Wage laws are inherently undemocratic
* Family, not Government, should care for the needs of the disabled.


* The gay agenda is evil (in reality it's fabulous)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aerojockey: It worked in WWII.  (More than 50 years ago, notably.)  That was a bit of different situation since it was a rare time when you could expect the people benefitting from tax cuts to actually reinvest it.  (Even still I'm guessing there was some extra regulation in to ensure tax breaks and contracts were used as intended, though I don't know off hand.)  But, I'm just saying.


It didn't work in WWII as the tax rate was for rich people was still very high.  The reinvestment was a way to grow the size of the pie so their next dividend payment would be larger.  Much of modern finance is more of a zero sum game where for every winner there is a loser but true economic growth requires two winners out of a transaction.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We've known that for the better part of a century, but some people refuse to learn history, and are therefore doomed to repeat it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes. Everyone knew that. Unfortunately I don't think evidence is going to have any effect.
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What are you talking about subby? It's works beyond all expectations. It's exceeded its initial goals of making the rich richer while also convincing the rubes that it will make the middle and lower class wealthy at some point too.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And yet, most people are too stupid to advocate for defunding Economics and Business departments at universities. They prefer to reward the ongoing failure. They even ecourage, even idolize, careers that are total failures, because the failures are making a lot of money for themselves.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aerojockey: It worked in WWII.  (More than 50 years ago, notably.)  That was a bit of different situation since it was a rare time when you could expect the people benefitting from tax cuts to actually reinvest it.  (Even still I'm guessing there was some extra regulation in to ensure tax breaks and contracts were used as intended, though I don't know off hand.)  But, I'm just saying.


This is utter nonsense.

Back then, taxes were high, and government spending was huge.  This stimulated the economy to the benefit of everyone, from the rich down to workers at the bottom, by recirculating money.  Taxes were respent as wages, giving workers disposable income, which they spent on a wide range of stuff, creating profits, which were taxed...

This was basic and uncontroversial economics until the nonsense of Reagan and Thatcher.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: aerojockey: It worked in WWII.  (More than 50 years ago, notably.)  That was a bit of different situation since it was a rare time when you could expect the people benefitting from tax cuts to actually reinvest it.  (Even still I'm guessing there was some extra regulation in to ensure tax breaks and contracts were used as intended, though I don't know off hand.)  But, I'm just saying.

It didn't work in WWII as the tax rate was for rich people was still very high.


It did.  It was more about generous war contracts than taxes, but same idea.  Pump in money at the top.  If you happen to be in a very rare situation where that money will flow down, it'll actually work.
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: make me some tea: Turns out a lot of central tenets of Republican ideology over the last 4 decades has been unsupported by reality, and are more akin to religious beliefs and fantasy.

I can list several:
* Trickle-down economics
* Climate change denial
* Life begins at conception
* Gun ownership saves lives
* Immigration soaks up jobs for citizens
* Welfare and entitlements encourage economic dependence

What else can we think of?

* Universal healthcare is unaffordable 
* Drug legalization increases crime
* The market works flawlessly if you let it


There is no inherent racism in policing (or in general)
Christianity is under attack and Christians are being oppressed. (Along with the US is a Christian nation)
I'm being silenced against my 1st amendment rights because you actually apply consequences to me.
There is nothing a war cannot fix.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Catsaregreen: Yes, because no one became Digital Revolution millionaires - e.g., "the millionaire next door" - in the 1990s.

We get it, Fark - all Republicans are stupid. Biden is a farking genius.

Awwww, did junior not get his time with mommy this weekend?  Poor baby, next time you shouldn't play in your own feces, then you wouldn't get sent to time out...


Leave him. He's just one of those temporarily embarrassed billionaires. Any day now he will be one of them. Any day now.
 
