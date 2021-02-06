 Skip to content
 
(Mashable)   Swedish nurse "wins" contest to be locked inside a lighthouse, forced to watch 60 indy movies for a film festival. No word if accommodations include 2 smart-mouth robots, guy named Joel   (mashable.com) divider line
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I was a nurse during this pandemic, dealing with both the plague rats and actual patients worth saving I'd consider this a vacation for sure.  But mostly just to get a break from trying to save the lives of plague rats who clearly don't want to be saved and don't deserve to be.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's hope Lisa's write up of the movies is better than her video diaries...

"The Swedish movie....the actor...the guy...was... brilliant."

Not exactly Ebert, but whatevs. It's good that she's getting a much deserved respite from what is no doubt a grueling job, especially in this time.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What do Swedish nurses look like?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Joel and the robots and the Swedish nurse?  I'd see that movie.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No big deal; he already takes care of the place while the Master is away.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the bet she still catches Covid over there?
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume subby meant to say Mike.

Mike > Joel > a kick in the junk > Jonah.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus: you might get to tell an aircraft carrier to change course.  Her call.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 days alone? Well, I certainly volunteer to keep her occupied for upwards of 3 or 4 minutes of that time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
NuclearPenguins: I assume subby meant to say Mike.

Mike > Joel > a kick in the junk > Jonah.


Mike, Joel, kick in the nuts, dinner of hamdingers, jonah
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: I assume subby meant to say Mike.

Mike > Joel > a kick in the junk > Jonah.


The Rifftrax stuff over the last few years is better than all that, including a lot of the Bridget and Mary Jo stuff.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: What do Swedish nurses look like?


*clikckity click*

How the fark did safe search come as a default on my phone?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: What do Swedish nurses look like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nonsense. Everyone knows that there's only three Indy movies.
- Raiders
- Temple of Doom
- The Last Crusade
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can I bring kitty with me?

/Maybe bad idea.
//Day one: Couldn't see most of movie. Kitty butt in the way///Day two: Kitty want to be petted all day. Kitty butt still in the way///And so on and so on
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(sigh) Preview is our best friend
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: WTFDYW: What do Swedish nurses look like?

[Fark user image image 425x296]


No. The last time I saw lips like that, they had a fishhook in them.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: This is nonsense. Everyone knows that there's only three Indy movies.
- Raiders
- Temple of Doom
- The Last Crusade


This guy gets it. And an apropos username as well.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: What do Swedish nurses look like?


dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wording wasn't the clearest, but it sounded like there were 60 movies available to choose from, not that she had to watch all 60.

If it were me, I'd be relying on internet to constantly be looking up the actors/actresses.  Otherwise I'd spend the whole week going "Where they hell do I know that guy from?!"
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she have to watch all of them? That is about 9 movies a day, times 1.5 hours or so is 13.5 hours per day of sitting and watching. That seems like a lot. I could do maybe 2 or 3, but after that can you still focus?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's dangerous to go alone! Take this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Diary:
Everything was going fine until I accidentally dropped my dinner plate last night. Now William Defoe is here and won't stop pestering me about spilling my beans.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: What do Swedish nurses look like?


swedishinstitute.eduView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of getting stuck at a lighthouse and indie movies: The Lighthouse
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is one of the most farked up psychological horror movies I've ever seen. I never thought the guy from Twilight could be a damn good actor but of course Willem DaFoe stole the show.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish every health care worker who's been caring for COVID patients could get a week or two of peace and quiet, alone or in company as they prefer.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Theres an MST3K channel now 🤯
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: Speaking of getting stuck at a lighthouse and indie movies: The Lighthouse
[Fark user image image 188x268] This is one of the most farked up psychological horror movies I've ever seen. I never thought the guy from Twilight could be a damn good actor but of course Willem DaFoe stole the show.


Yer fond of me lobster, ain't ye?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just had an online memorial today for a friend who loved Mitchell.  I think I'll watch it tonight in his memory.

"BUZZ OFF KID!"
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
guy named Joel


Not too different from you or me

La La La
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Just had an online memorial today for a friend who loved Mitchell.  I think I'll watch it tonight in his memory.

"BUZZ OFF KID!"



I had no idea these existed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x366]


What's a weenie roast?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Theres an MST3K channel now 🤯


and a Rifftrax channel on Pluto and Twitch!!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I assume subby meant to say Mike.

Mike > Joel > a kick in the junk > Jonah.


No, he got it right the first time. Joel is the original and the best.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here we go.

SMASH LAMPJAW!
 
