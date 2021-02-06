 Skip to content
(Texas Monthly)   Vaccinated boomers are ready to get their freak on
33
•       •       •

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
2 hours ago  
Everything is about them. Always. And forever.
 
Cafe Threads
2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.


It's all right, whippersnapper, we're all going to be dead soon enough.

/b. 1960
 
theflatline
1 hour ago  
I am 51 and just got a text that one of best friends has the covid.

She is as well.

The boomers could get crabs and the clap.

Gen Xers we had to worry about Aids and now covid, and with Covid you do not even get laid first.
 
TorpedoOrca
1 hour ago  
That explains the 'Vaccinated and bored housewives in your area want to hook up' ads I started seeing
 
Ecliptic
1 hour ago  
"A week or two after we get our second round of vaccine, the first wave of baby boomers is going to be 95 percent immune to COVID. Unlike our younger friends and our grown children and grandkids, we will be free to rejoin the world."

No you won't. All signs point to you still being contagious - you yourself just dont get sick.

This is going to be farking nightmare for the next 6 months, isnt it?

/38 and no comorbidities...
//Essential enough to have to have kept going into the office this whole time (according to the feds) but not essential enough to get a vaccine (according to the state)
///it's going to be 2023 before I'm allowed to get vaccinated
 
MellowMauiMan
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.


I'm pushing 70, BTW. And you are absolutely freaking right. We have so farked up the planet for our own pleasure and devices, that our generation is going to die in the nick of time. We're sticking you with the bill for our hedonism and selfishness. I am truly sorry for my complicity.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

Ecliptic: No you won't. All signs point to you still being contagious - you yourself just dont get sick.


It's more of a "no data either way" situation. The mRNA vaccines which are more than 90% effective at preventing even a mild form of the disease will probably reduce or eliminate transmission as well, but that wasn't part of the Phase 3 clinical trials so we won't know for a while. And until there is some real evidence, we have to assume that they don't stop people from transmitting the virus.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

theflatline: I am 51 and just got a text that one of best friends has the covid.

She is as well.

The boomers could get crabs and the clap.

Gen Xers we had to worry about Aids and now covid, and with Covid you do not even get laid first.


That depends how you caught covid.
 
sirrerun
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.


Because Reasons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.


The most entitled generation.
 
acouvis
1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.

It's all right, whippersnapper, we're all going to be dead soon enough.

/b. 1960


Not soon enough given how they've managed to wreck the economy, the environment, and many other things.
 
knobmaker
1 hour ago  
For fark sake.  I'm a Boomer and that article makes me hate my own generation.  What a bunch of self-involved losers.
 
stuffy
1 hour ago  
landsquidattack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton
1 hour ago  
The article is complete horseshiat written by someone who had to come up with something on a deadline.
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
Enjoy the Beach Boys raves or whatever, please just shut the fark up.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

acouvis: Cafe Threads: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.

It's all right, whippersnapper, we're all going to be dead soon enough.

/b. 1960

Not soon enough given how they've managed to wreck the economy, the environment, and many other things.


And we gave you great gifts, such as advances in technology and medicine, mostly discovered through NASA and other socialized programs.

But then Reagan came along, and destroyed our country. No more taxes on the rich? No more trickle down for anyone. And St. Ronnie was definitely not a baby boomer. He was senile BEFORE he got into office, and his puppetmasters knew that and counted on it and worked through him from behind the scenes.
 
maudibjr
1 hour ago  
I'm way to much of a slacker to care
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
54 minutes ago  

theflatline: I am 51 and just got a text that one of best friends has the covid.

She is as well.

The boomers could get crabs and the clap.

Gen Xers we had to worry about Aids and now covid, and with Covid you do not even get laid first.


You still slowly lose your CD4 T-cells to pyroptosis just as with HIV, too.  Bummer.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ecliptic: No you won't. All signs point to you still being contagious - you yourself just dont get sick.

It's more of a "no data either way" situation. The mRNA vaccines which are more than 90% effective at preventing even a mild form of the disease will probably reduce or eliminate transmission as well, but that wasn't part of the Phase 3 clinical trials so we won't know for a while. And until there is some real evidence, we have to assume that they don't stop people from transmitting the virus.


Vaccinated persons may still spread the virus, but it's looking like they'll do so at a vastly decreased rate and be infectious for a much shorter interval.  At least initially.  Fark around and behave like it's 1979 in the basement of Studio 54 and we'll find out much sooner.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
40 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.

The most entitled generation.


The Worst Generation
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
33 minutes ago  
The only thing boomers did wrong was having kids.
Lawn
 
StoPPeRmobile
33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.


Some have been in this shiat since the beginning of the fear from mass attacks started.

Why is this a point of fear to mark? Why are you so afraid of the elderly? Don't worry laws are being changed to deny their distribution of wealth to their offspring.

Any problem you still perceive is your own fault for not voting hard enough last election. Why didn't you try harder last time? Did you want the terror we have now? Only a monster would have let that happen. It was the lure of masturbation, wasn't it. Don't worry, it's not your fault. It's only the fault of your enemies. Your enemies are the problem. Not your lack of effort. Sleep well. Checks are being sent out tonight.
 
StoPPeRmobile
30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.

It's all right, whippersnapper, we're all going to be dead soon enough.

/b. 1960


No! You do not have the acceptable level of feelings. Soon those that do not have the acceptable level of correct feelings will be branded and all will be right. It is only through divide that we will find unity.of and make sure you keep taking your doctor prescribed drugs for your something. Oh and buy some widgets online so you can return them the next day.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
30 minutes ago  
My 77-year-old dad got his first vax dose on 1/21 and tested positive for C19 on 2/2, so good luck with all that. Plus, he has no outward symptoms and, with his dementia/short-term memory loss, he forgets he has it, so what I'm saying is my dad has superpowers.
 
phishrace
29 minutes ago  
The only good things the boomers gave us is the internet and Barack Obama. Fark all the others. Most evil generation ever. Thankfully covid is killing them off faster. They'll all be gone soon. Can't wait.
 
StoPPeRmobile
28 minutes ago  

theflatline: I am 51 and just got a text that one of best friends has the covid.

She is as well.

The boomers could get crabs and the clap.

Gen Xers we had to worry about Aids and now covid, and with Covid you do not even get laid first.


Reminds me of the Eddie Murphy bit on STDs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho
24 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Everything is about them. Always. And forever.

I'm pushing 70, BTW. And you are absolutely freaking right. We have so farked up the planet for our own pleasure and devices, that our generation is going to die in the nick of time. We're sticking you with the bill for our hedonism and selfishness. I am truly sorry for my complicity.


What's this "we?" You got a frog in your pocket? Speak for yourself, some of us worked for the greater good. Sheesh.
 
lindalouwho
23 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The only thing boomers did wrong was having kids.
Lawn


Not all of us did that, either.
 
StoPPeRmobile
22 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: "A week or two after we get our second round of vaccine, the first wave of baby boomers is going to be 95 percent immune to COVID. Unlike our younger friends and our grown children and grandkids, we will be free to rejoin the world."

No you won't. All signs point to you still being contagious - you yourself just dont get sick.

This is going to be farking nightmare for the next 6 months, isnt it?

/38 and no comorbidities...
//Essential enough to have to have kept going into the office this whole time (according to the feds) but not essential enough to get a vaccine (according to the state)
///it's going to be 2023 before I'm allowed to get vaccinated


We stopped the mass attacks which made us feel out of control. Why are you not happy? You can choose to cover your breathing holes and live your life of forced seclusion and you complain. Some people are never happy. Just look at Venezuela, the pinnacle of social justice and equality and feel solace.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
19 minutes ago  

phishrace: The only good things the boomers gave us is the internet and Barack Obama. Fark all the others. Most evil generation ever. Thankfully covid is killing them off faster. They'll all be gone soon. Can't wait.


Leaving their MAGAt grandchildren with inheritances.
 
Friend of the Devil
16 minutes ago  
These farking racists are the reason we had a terrible and now they get the vaccine first?!?! fark these pieces of shiat, I hope they die.
 
Dahnkster
16 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iToad
10 minutes ago  
All you young punks hating on boomers, let me remind you of the inscription on old tombstones:

As we were, you are.
As we are, you shall be.

/b 1950
 
