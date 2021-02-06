 Skip to content
(Time)   If this is the next generation I'm good with turning over the reigns to them   (time.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Black people, Joe Biden, Poetry, United States presidential inauguration, Black Girls Rock, Amanda Gorman, President JoeBiden, print of TIME  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Amanda Gorman, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yusafzai, David Hogg? Yeah, they're gonna be just fine.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sorry millennials, your time is over now too.  time to get out of the way
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should also turn over your spelling test for them to do for you too
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
REINS!!!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: You should also turn over your spelling test for them to do for you too


Y'know, I was also going to point that out, but, to be honest, it still works.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: sorry millennials, your time is over now too.  time to get out of the way


Meh. We were probably going to fark it up anyway.

TBH - For all the shiat people harp on about "kids these days" I'm generally impressed with the upcoming generation.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hooray for posting paywalls.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bless the reigns down in Africa
 
slantsix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been a lifelong artist, art collector, and Arts scene supporter, but I've NEVER enjoyed poetry.

Until I heard this young woman's poem at the inauguration. I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time, and that's saying something.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When tribalism is abandoned worldwide, we'll have true peace.
 
