(Daily Dot)   "There is a QAnon theory that this weekend's Puppy Bowl XVII (17, geddit?) is somehow linked to or predicted by Q and Trump. Maybe the real storm was the Puppy Bowl all along"   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
•       •       •

oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is nothing worse than a terrorist puppy.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"17, geddit?"

No ...
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's hilarious that these people still believe all this crap after so many, many times that nothing that has been predicted has ever come true. Not even once. Suckers and morons.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LawPD: It's hilarious SCARY that these people still believe all this crap after so many, many times that nothing that has been predicted has ever come true. Not even once. Suckers and morons.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

oldernell: There is nothing worse than a terrorist puppy.


Pretty sure Louie Gohmert made a floor speech about the dangers of terror puppies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LawPD: It's hilarious that these people still believe all this crap after so many, many times that nothing that has been predicted has ever come true. Not even once. Suckers and morons.


They literally think Trump executed Pope Francis on the White House front lawn yesterday.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they betting on Kitten Bowl because Trump is a pussy grabber?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...


17 is two numbers, one and seven, which added together makes 8, and if you have two eights you have 88 and since the eighth letter of the alphabet is H it stands for HelloHammurabi which proves that the Puppy Bowl is a false front for the Babylonian Empire, which as we all know went into hiding in the hollow earth in 1750 B.C. with the reverse Vampires.

Hammurabi codified laws, which is why the Deep State Swamp People broadcast their show on the History Channel.  Where else would they talk about Louisiana French Canadians who wrestle alligators on television, except a channel dedicated to bringing us the truth about aliens? Obviously, Hammurabi was from Gamma Centari (Alpha and Beta are just Constellation Actors) and his laws are what Ted Gates (that's his real name, don't believe his lies!) are trying to beam into your skull to control you and make sure you're not too apathetic to maintain your dam and flood out your neighbors (Code of Hammurabi #53, study it out) or take a slave of the court outside the city gates.  See, that's Gates again!

It stands to reason that Puppy Bowl 17 will be the Great Awakening for Team Ruff where they finally uncover the truth about Team Fluff, and The Storm will wash away those lying hedgehog cheerleaders.

WWG1WGSOSIIRC
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toraque: HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...

17 is two numbers, one and seven, which added together makes 8, and if you have two eights you have 88 and since the eighth letter of the alphabet is H it stands for HelloHammurabi which proves that the Puppy Bowl is a false front for the Babylonian Empire, which as we all know went into hiding in the hollow earth in 1750 B.C. with the reverse Vampires.

Hammurabi codified laws, which is why the Deep State Swamp People broadcast their show on the History Channel.  Where else would they talk about Louisiana French Canadians who wrestle alligators on television, except a channel dedicated to bringing us the truth about aliens? Obviously, Hammurabi was from Gamma Centari (Alpha and Beta are just Constellation Actors) and his laws are what Ted Gates (that's his real name, don't believe his lies!) are trying to beam into your skull to control you and make sure you're not too apathetic to maintain your dam and flood out your neighbors (Code of Hammurabi #53, study it out) or take a slave of the court outside the city gates.  See, that's Gates again!

It stands to reason that Puppy Bowl 17 will be the Great Awakening for Team Ruff where they finally uncover the truth about Team Fluff, and The Storm will wash away those lying hedgehog cheerleaders.

WWG1WGSOSIIRC


I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I keep thinking they hit bottom when they started to embrace sovereign citizen insanity but true to form they prove me wrong again.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If their puppy team wins, then everything is true and Trump is president

If their puppy team loses, then the deep state got involved, it's all a fraud, and Trump is president.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This shiat is not funny - it is an epidemic pathological homicidal insanity that is hurting the country.
A bunch of McVeighs and Sayocs festering in our midst
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people don't realize that they're being trolled by some 14 year-old from 4chan?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All right folks, we've reached peak stupid. It's all down hill from here..... right?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...

17 is two numbers, one and seven, which added together makes 8, and if you have two eights you have 88 and since the eighth letter of the alphabet is H it stands for HelloHammurabi which proves that the Puppy Bowl is a false front for the Babylonian Empire, which as we all know went into hiding in the hollow earth in 1750 B.C. with the reverse Vampires.

Hammurabi codified laws, which is why the Deep State Swamp People broadcast their show on the History Channel.  Where else would they talk about Louisiana French Canadians who wrestle alligators on television, except a channel dedicated to bringing us the truth about aliens? Obviously, Hammurabi was from Gamma Centari (Alpha and Beta are just Constellation Actors) and his laws are what Ted Gates (that's his real name, don't believe his lies!) are trying to beam into your skull to control you and make sure you're not too apathetic to maintain your dam and flood out your neighbors (Code of Hammurabi #53, study it out) or take a slave of the court outside the city gates.  See, that's Gates again!

It stands to reason that Puppy Bowl 17 will be the Great Awakening for Team Ruff where they finally uncover the truth about Team Fluff, and The Storm will wash away those lying hedgehog cheerleaders.

WWG1WGSOSIIRC


It's all so simple!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump hates dogs. You don't get to coopt dogs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...

17 is two numbers, one and seven, which added together makes 8, and if you have two eights you have 88 and since the eighth letter of the alphabet is H it stands for HelloHammurabi which proves that the Puppy Bowl is a false front for the Babylonian Empire, which as we all know went into hiding in the hollow earth in 1750 B.C. with the reverse Vampires.

Hammurabi codified laws, which is why the Deep State Swamp People broadcast their show on the History Channel.  Where else would they talk about Louisiana French Canadians who wrestle alligators on television, except a channel dedicated to bringing us the truth about aliens? Obviously, Hammurabi was from Gamma Centari (Alpha and Beta are just Constellation Actors) and his laws are what Ted Gates (that's his real name, don't believe his lies!) are trying to beam into your skull to control you and make sure you're not too apathetic to maintain your dam and flood out your neighbors (Code of Hammurabi #53, study it out) or take a slave of the court outside the city gates.  See, that's Gates again!

It stands to reason that Puppy Bowl 17 will be the Great Awakening for Team Ruff where they finally uncover the truth about Team Fluff, and The Storm will wash away those lying hedgehog cheerleaders.

WWG1WGSOSIIRC


What a load of utter crap. Everyone has always known the truth about Team Fluff.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 500x522]


I especially like how the car in the background appears to have crashed its front-right corner.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: These people don't realize that they're being trolled by some 14 year-old from 4chan?


Actually, here's the alpha male edgelord who's probably trolling them:

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because Puppy Bowl was totally unforseeable?
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...


The letter Q has a tail. Puppies have tails.
The letter Q has a bowl. Puppies have a bowl.
When the tail meets the bowl, all will be revealed.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

toraque: It stands to reason that Puppy Bowl 17 will be the Great Awakening for Team Ruff where they finally uncover the truth about Team Fluff, and The Storm will wash away those lying hedgehog cheerleaders.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LawPD: It's hilarious that these people still believe all this crap after so many, many times that nothing that has been predicted has ever come true. Not even once. Suckers and morons.


How many times has the Rapture been predicted? Yet people still believe it's coming.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That font is a crime against humanity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume at this point it's just desperate, deranged Quacks obsessing about it 24/7 and vomiting up whatever bizarre theory they think of next.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This shiat is not funny - it is an epidemic pathological homicidal insanity that is hurting the country.
A bunch of McVeighs and Sayocs festering in our midst
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Uh...so I get all the bizarre trump and Q shiat.  Gotcha.

WTF is with the firestone walker brewery sticker?

They make awesome beer.  I'd be horrified to find out if they been coopted by the lunatic fringe...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THE STORM!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: west.la.lawyer: This shiat is not funny - it is an epidemic pathological homicidal insanity that is hurting the country.
A bunch of McVeighs and Sayocs festering in our midst
[Fark user image image 850x637]

Uh...so I get all the bizarre trump and Q shiat.  Gotcha.

WTF is with the firestone walker brewery sticker?

They make awesome beer.  I'd be horrified to find out if they been coopted by the lunatic fringe...


Maybe it's just his one and only unrelated sticker?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus f*cking Christ how f*cking stupid are these people?

It's puppies. Just puppies. If you get triggered by that you're f*cked in the head
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


Should be required reading.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake_lex: abhorrent1: These people don't realize that they're being trolled by some 14 year-old from 4chan?

Actually, here's the alpha male edgelord who's probably trolling them:

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 850x478]


He looks like a rejected Civil war re-enactor
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have three grand on team fluff. I need this to come in. They are going to take my knee caps!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Puppy Bowl was a lot better in its first couple of years, when there was no real effort to tart it up - it was just little tiny puppies playing.

It's still fun, though, and deserves a Nobel Prize for counter-programming.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HawgWild: "17, geddit?"

No ...


Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snoop and Martha can't be wrong.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are Jill, Champ, and Major in on it? Is Major Q?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/puppy-bo​w​l-biden-champ-major-jill/
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i thought Trump hated pets. has he ever had a dog? i mean, they're aren't exactly fixtures on the back nine of a golf course.
 
70Ford
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
suze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can anyone tell me why those suspected of running QAnon haven't been arrested or at least shut down?

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-new​s​/how-three-conspiracy-theorists-took-q​-sparked-qanon-n900531
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

suze: Can anyone tell me why those suspected of running QAnon haven't been arrested or at least shut down?

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news​/how-three-conspiracy-theorists-took-q​-sparked-qanon-n900531


Apparently we have to be nice to the lunatics
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 500x522]

I especially like how the car in the background appears to have crashed its front-right corner.


That a light. I mean alien spaceship.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 500x691]
from Imgflip Meme Generator


Did they kill the dog? If so, then go John Wick on them. If not, then simply beat the shiate out of them.
 
