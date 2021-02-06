 Skip to content
 
(Time)   It's not like those poors would use that $50 Trillion anyways. They couldn't even buy one yacht if we divvied it up. Jeeves, more hundred dollar bills to wipe up my spilled caviar, please   (time.com) divider line
sitesmithscott
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Money is wasted on and by the wealthy.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that the 50$ trillion has not trickled down???!!!!
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: You mean to tell me that the 50$ trillion has not trickled down???!!!!


It hasn't yet but once it does urine heaven.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah...but could you imagine how hard it would be to get a PS5 if *everyone* had financial security with reasonable and disposable income?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
more hundred dollar bills to wipe up my spilled caviar, please

A moving plea for help from a charity case.

When you're done wiping my ass with thousands, Codsworth, have the soiled bills sent to our needy friend here.
 
dascott
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are supposed to do about it?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's truly remarkable is that the people not only allowed this to happen but have been convinced that it's the right thing to do. There are a hell of a lot more poor voters than rich ones, and they return the same people to office repeatedly while shouting "socialism", because they all think that one day, inevitably, money will magically appear in their pocket and they don't want no damn gubmint taking what's theirs. In the meantime the rich laugh at the utter stupidity of the morons they fleece.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Torch?
Pitchfork?
Tar?
Feathers?
Thirty feet of boiled and oiled 5/8ths inch hemp?
We're gonna have a party -party
Yes, we're gonna have a party - party
Oh, we're gonna have a party - party
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It just all would have gone to housing.
 
Dbtucky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dascott: What are supposed to do about it?


My regards exactly. Yet another article telling me how unfair the game is. And, tomorrow and the next day will be the same. Nothing can be done. This country in general isn't totally doomed, but it's getting pretty miserable for the vast majority of us.
 
