(Daily Mail)   Humanity will probably face a far worse pandemic than the Covid 'on the scale of the Black Death' because zoonotic diseases that jump from animals to humans. So yeah, enjoy the rest of the Covid pandemic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still, dig all that old growth exotic hardwood!  Plus all this new space for our cattle to shiat!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the rate we're depopulating the animal kingdom we might just have a chance to avoid this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the planet wants us dead
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll wait to hear from his research partner, Dr. Sassoon, before I start worrying too much.

/ mother nature is sick of our shiat
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead


The planet could care less.  There is no Gaia.

Well, more precisely, every species wants to spam copies of itself until the entire planet is a monoculture.  So, technically, every other species on the planet is out to eliminate us.  But they are also out to eliminate all the other species too.  We aren't special.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Don't panic, domergloomers, it's just a covid"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead


I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).


So you saw The Matrix, eh?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).


If a giant meteor didn't kill the planet, we sure won't.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).

So you saw The Matrix, eh?


Yeah, but I don't remember it.

/ not kidding, it just didn't make that much of an impression on me
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).

If a giant meteor didn't kill the planet, we sure won't.


Oh, I don't doubt that. More of a hearty attempt, which I'm assuming none of the other inhabitants are rather enjoying.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).

So you saw The Matrix, eh?


Wait till he sees Idiocracy
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On one hand, seems legit. On the other, it's the f*cking Mail.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead


gaia
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead


Loveless
Youtube U47BBNbO5Xs
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmm, a daily mail article

I no longer believe in Covid
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

gaia


Global Artificial Intelligence Array?
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It may not even be another pandemic, it'll just be all the mRNA-vaccinated dying via cytokine storm when they are exposed to some different mild coronavirus in the near future.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On one hand, theres more viruses than humans. 3+ times more. On the other hand, we could industrialize the rest of the world so they dont live with animals we eat 24/7 to reduce the chances of a zoonotic disease jumping species in the future and reduce global birth rates but I know this wont happen because we're too selfish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What we need is more bullshiat fear mongers after vaccines have been researched and deployed but why not start posting Captain Trips articles.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: Claude Ballse: Nick Nostril: some_beer_drinker: the planet wants us dead

I mean, if you look at the planet as a whole as one organism, yeah, we're a deadly virus. We are the Ebola of organisms to this planet, as we are truly the only one that can kill this planet dead (in so many ways).

So you saw The Matrix, eh?

Wait till he sees Idiocracy


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can have my Fruit Bat Parmigiana when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No.

No. If it is worse that Covid, that is not becuse of the disease. That would be the fault of our society utterly failing to apply the tehcnology and strategies that we already have and that we even developed during the Black Plauge itself.

If it is worse than Covid, it will not be the pathogen that is the problem. It will be a failure of leadership.
 
